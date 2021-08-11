Man pleads not guilty to road rage stabbing in West Roxbury

A Medford man accused of a road rage stabbing in Boston last Saturday was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to all charges in West Roxbury Municipal Court.
Drew D. Lamb, 27, was driving a 2010 Cadillac on VFW Parkway in West Roxbury around 7 p.m. last Saturday when he got into a verbal dispute with a 42-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup with one relative, according to State Police.
The two men stopped their vehicles near Centre Street, approached each other and began to fight, State Police said. During the altercation, the 27-year-old Lamb allegedly stabbed the other driver in the chest, State Police said.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.
Lamb got into his Cadillac and drove off. State Police tracked him to an acquaintance’s home in Salem on Tuesday and arrested him for his alleged role in the road rage incident.
During his arraignment Wednesday, Boston Municipal Court Judge Kathleen E. Coffey ordered Lamb not to drive while the case was pending, surrender any licensed firearms he owns, and to stay away from the victims, records show.
Coffey set bail at $15,000 cash and Lamb was taken into custody until he is able to post that amount, records show. He is due back in court Sept. 9.
