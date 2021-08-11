Man pleads not guilty to road rage stabbing in West Roxbury

A Medford man accused of a road rage stabbing in Boston last Saturday was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to all charges in West Roxbury Municipal Court.

Drew D. Lamb, 27, was driving a 2010 Cadillac on VFW Parkway in West Roxbury around 7 p.m. last Saturday when he got into a verbal dispute with a 42-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup with one relative, according to State Police.

The two men stopped their vehicles near Centre Street, approached each other and began to fight, State Police said. During the altercation, the 27-year-old Lamb allegedly stabbed the other driver in the chest, State Police said.