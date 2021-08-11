More than 1,000 opioid-related overdose deaths reported over six months in Mass. in 2021 — down slightly from last year

According to the data, preliminary numbers show 1,038 confirmed and estimated overdose deaths during the first half of this year, a 5 percent decrease compared with the same time period in 2020.

The data was posted to the website of the state Public Health Council, which received a briefing on the numbers Wednesday from Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke.

Fentanyl, officials said in a power point presentation, remains a “key factor” in overdose deaths, with its presence detected in 92 percent of the toxicology screens during the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, the presentation noted the statewide rate of fatal opioid overdoses has held “relatively stable” since 2016, when it was 30.6 per 100,000 residents. The rates in subsequent years were 28.9 in 2017, 28.7 in 2018 and 2019, and 30.2 in 2020, officials said.

The presentation also cited racial disparities in the data.

The confirmed rate of fatal opioid overdoses for Black non-Hispanic males increased last year, when it was 56.4 per 100,000 residents, compared to 32.6 in 2019, according to the document. The rates for white non-Hispanic males during the same period were 47 per 100,000 in 2020 and 49.5 in 2019.

The rates for Hispanic males were 58.9 per 100,000 last year, compared to 57.2 in 2019, the document said, while rates for Asian/Pacific Islander males were 6.2 per 100,000 in 2020 and 4.0 in 2019.

For women, the rates for white non-Hispanic females were 18.8 per 100,000 in 2020, compared to 17.4 in 2019. The document said rates for Black non-Hispanic females were 16.2 per 100,000 in 2020 and 12.3 in 2019, while rates for Hispanic females were listed at 13.8 per 100,000 in 2020, up from 8.2 in 2019.

“The overdose death numbers released today demonstrate that the opioid crisis in Massachusetts is still just that: a crisis,” said Leigh Simons Youmans, senior director of healthcare policy for the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, in a statement. “Our healthcare leaders and front-line providers continue to report that the virus has been a driver for substance use and personal mental health crises – particularly among people of color and individuals living in underserved areas.”

Youmans added that healthcare workers have battled the crisis tirelessly.

“Hospitals and healthcare organizations continue to work around the clock, and in close partnership with the state, to provide care for those who are struggling in our communities,” she said. “These latest numbers should serve as a call to action. We are asking people to check in with those in their lives who may be battling substance use disorders and help them find the resources they need.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.