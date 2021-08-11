Newton encourages people to seek out Senior Center, library, swimming areas to escape scorching heat

In the city’s statement Wednesday, people were advised to drink lots of cool water, wear loose-fitting clothing, stay indoors during the day, and remain in an air-conditioned environment.

The warnings from city leaders comes as the National Weather Service predicted high heat and humidity in the region through Friday, with heat index values in the mid-90s and into the 100s.

The city of Newton is encouraging residents to seek out air conditioned places like the Senior Center or public library, and make use of public swimming areas, as forecasters warn of blistering summer heat that could reach dangerous levels starting Wednesday.

Residents who needed a place to remain cool were encouraged to visit any of the following locations:

Newton Senior Center -- 354 Walnut St., Newtonville. The center will be open to anyone who needs to be in air conditioning Wednesday until 6 p.m., and will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city. For more information call 617-796-1660.

Newton Free Library -- 330 Homer St., across from Newton City Hall. The library is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city said.

Businesses -- Another local option for beating the heat indoors is the Shops at Chestnut Hill on Route 9, which is open weekdays and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the city said. People can also visit nearby movie theaters like the West Newton Cinema at 1296 Washington St. and the Showcase SuperLux at 55 Boylston St.

The city, in its statement, said Newton residents over the age of 60 are eligible for rides to any of those locations. People can call 617-796-1660 for more information.

Newton’s NewMo local transportation service is also available, the statement said, and everyone is eligible for a $2 ride from anywhere in the city to the Newtonville Commuter Rail stop, which is a short distance from the Senior Center. More information about the service is available on the city’s website.

Swimming -- Newton residents can also go for a swim at Crystal Lake on Lake Avenue and at Gath Pool on Albermarle Road, the city said. Both are open and free to residents through Saturday, Aug. 14, the statement said.

People who need assistance with a cooling plan can also call a city social service professional at 617-796-1420 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city said.

People should also be mindful of the symptoms for heat exhaustion, which can develop suddenly, and include heavy sweating, cold or clammy skin, fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness, headache, and fainting. People with those symptoms should drink cold water and move to a cool place, the city said.

A person should seek medical attention if their symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour, according to the statement.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said that Wednesday’s high at Logan International Airport in Boston was forecasted to be 92 degrees in the afternoon, before falling to an evening low of 76 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be hotter, with a daytime high of 96 degrees, and a slight change of thunderstorms in the evening. The nighttime low temperature will be 77 degrees, according to the weather service.

Friday should also reach 96 degrees, with a chance of showers during the day, forecasters said. On Friday night, the low temperature will reach 75 degrees, and there is a chance for thunderstorms.

The weekend could be a bit cooler -- though not by much -- with a daytime high Saturday of 88 degrees, and an evening low of 67. Sunday could reach 80 during the day, and a low of 64 degrees, the weather service said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.