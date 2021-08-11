Police investigating report of shots fired in Back Bay

Police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of Newbury Street and Fairfield Street at 7:44 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.

Police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in Boston’s Back Bay Wednesday night.

Diners eating outside fled into nearby stores and restaurants, with employees hustling patrons inside and collecting belongings that diners left on outdoor tables.

Fairfield Street was closed as officers and a police dog scanned the area. Plastic evidence markers had been placed on the ground between a line of parked cars and the sidewalk outside CVS Pharmacy.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

