Providence City Council to police: We need a concrete plan to stop ATVs

The police have fielded more than 1,300 complaints about ATVs and illegal riders just this year, despite a city ordinance banning them. Clements and Ward 5 Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan said that bikers have even surrounded their vehicles, and last week, dirt bikers dragged a motorist out of her car and beat her after she honked at them at a traffic light in Smith Hill.

While Tuesday’s emergency meeting with Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré and Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. was intended to address the problems of illegal off-road vehicles and a recent spate of violence, it also made plain that the police are getting mixed messages from the top.

PROVIDENCE -- City Council President John Igliozzi told the public safety commissioner and police chief to come up with a plan by Wednesday to combat the problems with riders of ATVs and illegal dirtbikes overrunning city neighborhoods.

This is a problem that many major cities are dealing with, Clements told the council members Tuesday night, and “there is no magic solution.”

At the same time, in a surprise to some members of the council and the police chief, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza is pursuing a plan to ask the General Assembly to legalize the off-road vehicles. Paré said that the mayor and his administration are looking into it, theorizing that allowing people to register and insure the ATVs and dirt bikes will make it safer for them to drive on the roads.

“I have a problem with that,” Clements told the council members.

Riding off-road vehicles in a densely populated city creates problems, he said, and for police, it “sends a mixed message.”

It’s difficult and dangerous for police to stop the illegal riders, who can injure themselves or others when they flee, he said. “Everything we do is risk, and there are so many things that can go wrong if you’re aggressive,” Clements said.

Despite the mayor’s interest in legalizing the off-road vehicles, the commissioner said that he hasn’t directed officers not to stop them.

“No one is more frustrated than everyone here, because we see complaints as well,” said Paré. “At no time have police officers been directed not to stop ATVs.”

Providence does not have a no-chase policy, but Clements said officers who decide to pursue a rider are presented with “a lot of risks.”

One example was last October, when a Middletown man riding an unregistered scooter with about 200 other ATVs and motorbikes veered onto a side street and crashed into a wall. An officer who was following the rider hit a stop sign, which hit the rider’s helmet.

The crash, which critically injured the rider, 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves, ignited furious and violent protests in the streets and cries from city leaders to defund and abolish the police. Months later, the officer who was following Gonsalves was cleared in an investigation by the attorney general; Gonsalves is recovering from a head injury, and his family has filed a federal lawsuit against the police.

The crash and subsequent outcry, before the investigation was over, sent a message to the rank-and-file officers.

“The ATVs and scooters are acting recklessly … and nobody wants to be the next officer -- or two -- acting in aggressive manner and then not given support,” Clements said.

The city council members largely gave their full support for the Providence police, repeatedly asking what the chief needed to prevent and solve crimes. Most said their residents were afraid about the spate of violence. The chief said the department needed funding for more police academies and the support from city leaders.

Although two decades of crime statistics have shown a consistent downward trend of violent crime, things began to change last summer, and the last several weeks were violent. This is a national trend, Clements told the council, and now they are also dealing with more firearms on the streets.

Clements said that police have seized 143 guns so far this year -- about a hundred more than they usually seize by this time of the year. “It’s incredible the fire power out there, and incredible what men and women of department are exposed to,” he said.

And, Clements added, the police have arrested people with guns -- even those who’ve pointed firearms at officers -- without firing a shot.

“There have been 639 shell casings picked up in city, but not from Providence police officers,” he said.

The department’s roster is at 404, the lowest in years, and factoring in officers on sick leave, military leave, light duty, or suspensions, the active number drops to 370, Clements said.

While more officers won’t necessarily stop violent crime, they will allow the department to return to problem-oriented policing and community policing methods, such as regular foot posts, that make a difference on quality of life issues, he said.

One police academy is graduating in November, but Clements said the city should fund a new academy and start recruiting immediately.

And, the chief and police union president Patrolman Michael Imondi said, the officers need the support of city leaders.

“Morale is extremely low, and around the country, police officers are demoralized,” Clements said. “I don’t think city of Providence should let that happen. ... We have an opportunity to move forward.”

A handful of anti-police activists attended the council meeting, growing more restless as one council person after another offered support for the police and asked the chief what he needed to combat crime.

Councilman Nicholas Narducci criticized the 10-day unpaid suspension, handed down by Elorza and the commissioner, of an officer who said, “Who wants some more?” after pepper-spraying people fighting on Sayles Street. When Narducci said that Officer Patrick Hourahan’s words and actions had stopped the violence, Vanessa Flores-Maldonado, of Providence Youth Student Movement stood up in the audience and shouted at the council members.

“Did you hear the racist stuff he [Narducci] just said?” Flores-Maldonado said, and demanded to know why her organization or Direct Action for Rights and Equality weren’t invited to speak.

She and the other activists left soon afterward, tweeting, “because there’s only so much trauma we can take.”

Ward 12 Councilwoman Kat Kerwin, who has called for abolishing the police, did not attend the meeting.

Council members overwhelmingly said they supported the police, and spoke about their residents fears and complaints of crime. Some echoed Cedric Huntley, the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, about wanting to move forward with the police.

“I’m here to support a community that involves everybody, and that includes law enforcement, and I refuse to go and demonize something that I believe is really an integral part of the city moving forward,” said Huntley. “I am unapologetic around it. I know how important it is, because I remember how it was, and we can’t go back there, we must move forward.”

And some wanted to know what else could be done. Council President Pro Tempore Pedro J. Espinal, who represents Ward 10, said he was thinking about the nine people injured in a shooting between rival gang members on Carolina Street earlier this summer. It was the biggest mass shooting in the city.

The youngest victim was 14, which meant the violence could have been addressed years ago, Espinal said. “And unless we address that we will be here every single year,” he said. “I get it, we do have an uptick in crime and needs to address. And we have to give police the tools so it will stop… I’m saying at same time we have to put something in place that will stop crime tomorrow.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.