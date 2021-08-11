Providence police officer ‘lucky to be alive’ after armed man shoots his cruiser

The officer didn’t have time to return fire -- he gunned the cruiser backwards across Chalkstone Avenue and called for more backup, Verdi said.

Luis Roman, 31, was standing shirtless in the middle of Canton Street holding a high-powered assault rifle when the officer turned onto the street, said Commander Thomas Verdi. Roman fired multiple rounds at the officer, and bullets hit the hood of the cruiser, lodging under the driver’s side windshield, Verdi said.

PROVIDENCE -- Providence police have arrested a man who they say shot at a patrolman who was responding to a call about a domestic disturbance on Canton Street early Wednesday morning.

“That Providence police officer is lucky to be alive,” Verdi said.

Roman then ran back inside 108 Canton St., where his girlfriend and her 11-month-old daughter were living, which launched an hours-long standoff, Verdi said.

Roman slipped away, but police tracked him down at his mother’s apartment on Sears Street just before 9 a.m.

Roman’s girlfriend had called police at 4:25 a.m. and said that he was “out of control,” Verdi said.

Police were familiar with Roman because they’d arrested him several times for drugs and guns over the past decade. The gun charges were mostly dismissed by judges, according to court records. In the most recent case, a Superior Court judge dismissed firearms charges against Roman in 2018 and sentenced him to five years of probation for drug dealing, and ordered him to relinquish his guns.

After Roman fled back into the house, Providence police secured the surrounding area and told residents tostay indoors. They called in the department’s special response team and the state police armored vehicle for help getting the residents out of the multi-family house at 108 Canton St., Verdi said.

The police got the girlfriend and her baby out, along with a woman and her three-year-old child on the first floor and three adults living on the third floor, Verdi said. But Roman had escaped.

Verdi said police found a high-powered rifle inside the house.





The incident happened less than 12 hours after the City Council held an emergency meeting to address a recent spate of shootings that have wounded and killed people. Two Boston men died after a shooting at a South Providence nightclub over the weekend, and last weekend, a young woman was killed in a drive-by shooting on the East Side.

Police said that the shooter may have mistakenly thought the man talking to 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann was a rival gang member. The police are also investigating whether Boston gang ties were involved in the deaths of Mario Diaz, 27, and Kerwins Pimental, 29, outside the night club.

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. told the council members Tuesday night that police have seized 143 guns so far this year -- about a hundred more than they usually seize by this time of the year. “It’s incredible the firepower out there, and incredible what men and women of department are exposed to,” he said.

And, Clements added, the police have arrested people with guns -- even those who’ve pointed firearms at officers -- without firing a shot.

“There have been 639 shell casings picked up in city, but not from Providence police officers,” he said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.