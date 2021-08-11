Public Health Council delays vote on permanent repeal of statewide mask order, citing Delta variant of COVID-19

“I feel that, based on the CDC tracking systems and data, that we’re [at] substantial and high risk of the new variant,” said Dr. Edward Bernstein, a council member and a professor at Boston University School of Medicine, before the panel opted to delay a vote on taking final administrative steps to complete the repeal.

Citing the worrisome Delta variant of COVID-19 , the Massachusetts Public Health Council on Wednesday delayed a vote to permanently repeal a statewide order requiring people to mask up in public when they can’t socially distance, an order that’s been repealed on a provisional basis since June.

The council’s now scheduled to take up the vote at its next meeting on Sept. 8.

“We are on the verge of a resurgence of unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths that’s going on throughout the country,” Bernstein said.

The mandate, implemented last year when the pandemic was surging in Massachusetts, had required residents, with some exceptions, to wear masks when they couldn’t maintain adequate distance in public.

Lynn Squillace, deputy general counsel for the state Department of Public Health, reminded the panel during Wednesday’s meeting that masks are still required in certain locations such as hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“In June of this year, you approved the repeal of the [statewide mask] regulation on an emergency basis, and that repeal was effective on June 10,” Squillace said, adding that DPH had been seeking the council’s approval Wednesday to “finalize the repeal.”

But it wasn’t to be, at least not yet.

“I totally agree with Dr. Bernstein,” said council member Lissette Blondet, who also heads the Massachusetts Association of Community Health Workers, prior to the vote.

“I live on Cape Cod, and yes we have a 75 percent vaccination rate in Massachusetts,” Blondet said. She added that she’d have fewer reservations if “this were not summer and we weren’t having the many, many, many visitors from all over that we’re having, so I agree, actually, that this is very risky.”

A number of out-of-state visitors to Provincetown were among the people infected during an outbreak of COVID-19 in July that affected hundreds of fully vaccinated people, though there were few reported hospitalizations. To date, no deaths linked to the outbreak, spurred largely by Delta, have been reported.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown told the panel prior to the vote that DPH is closely monitoring the data related to Delta and said the Provincetown situation appears to be an outlier.

“I think Provincetown was a really important lesson, but it was also a very specific set of circumstances that are not necessarily replicated every day across the Commonwealth,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, some cities and towns in Massachusetts have recently adopted measures requiring people to wear masks in indoor public places.

Belmont on Monday became the third municipality in the state — after Provincetown and Nantucket — to mandate masks in all indoor public places. Belmont was followed Tuesday by Salem, where the local health board voted to require face coverings inside all businesses regardless of their vaccine status beginning Aug. 23 and running through Halloween when thousands of visitors annually descend on the city.

And on Wednesday, officials in Somerville announced that the city’s Board of Health on Aug. 19 will consider a mandate to require people to wear masks in public indoors, with a potential start date of Aug. 20. Children under age 2 would be exempt.

Doug Kress, Somerville’s health and human services director, in a statement urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so, which he said will “vastly reduce” their risk of severe or fatal illness if they become infected.

“But the next thing we all need to do is mask up inside in public spaces again because anyone can still get the virus and spread it, and it spreads most easily indoors,” Kress said. “By masking up indoors in public, you can do your part not just to protect yourself and your loved ones. We also need to remember that children under the age of 12 and persons who are medically vulnerable have less protection against the virus right now. If we all take steps to slow the spread of the virus, we can help protect them.”

State records Wednesday afternoon indicated that as of Monday, there were 17,743 confirmed COVID deaths in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic last year.

Material from the State House News Service and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

