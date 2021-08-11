In August 1944, New England broiled for seven straight ‘Death Valley’ days

“Local residents are suffering just as much as those in Death Valley. There’s one difference I might mention,” G. Harold Noyes told the Globe. “We have millions of heat sufferers here, but only three or four in Death Valley.”

It was, the meteorologist said, like living in Death Valley.

This article appeared on page one of the Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 1944.

Noyes was describing weather conditions in Boston and New England on Aug. 14, 1944 when the region was in the midst of a deadly heat wave that lasted seven days - and also set temperature records.

The long duration heat wave began on Aug. 10, 1944, when the temperature peaked at 90 degrees in Boston. And it was followed by high temperatures of 99 (Aug. 11),101 (Aug. 12),100(Aug. 13.) 97 (Aug. 14) 98 (Aug. 15), 97 (Aug. 16). On the final day, Aug. 17, temperatures hit 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

This article appeared in the Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 1944. The Boston Globe Archives

The dry conditions during the heat wave caused more than a $1 million dollars in damage to crops in Massachusetts and also lead to the delivery of 1 million tons of ice to Boston area residents still using ice to cool their food, the Globe reported.

But the heat did not stop military veterans, all members of the American Legion, from holding their 26th annual march through downtown Boston on Aug 12 during what was then the third year of World War II. The 3 1/2 mile parade took place amid temperatures as high as 101 degrees and drew an estimated 100,000 spectators, the Globe reported.

“The Legionaries stood up well under the terrific heat and only one marcher collapsed.” the Globe reported. “Another veteran, participating as a spectator, wilted as a result of heat exhaustion.” Both men ended up in what was then Boston City Hospital but is now the Boston Medical Center.

Public beaches across New England became favorite destinations for hundreds of thousands of people in Revere, Nantasket in Hull, Boston Harbor beaches, Hampton Beach in New Hampshire and Magazine Beach on the Charles River in Cambridge, the Globe reported.

“All records for attendance at New England beaches were broken as Boston’s sweltering population jammed all types of conveyances to reach the seashore and other resorts,” the Globe reported.

The “Death Valley” like existence ended ferociously when the city and the region was hit by “one of the most powerful electrical storms in recent years which struck homes, felled trees and flooded homes in a dramatic noisy ending to the most prolonged heat wave in history.”

During that day alone, three people died from heat exposure, which had become a common daily occurrence, the Globe reported.

On Aug. 18. 1944, it was only 79 degrees and temperatures were mostly in the 70s for the rest of the month.









