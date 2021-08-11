Scott Brown resigns as head of New England Law Boston after less than a year, says he will get back into the political arena

Brown, who served as US ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017 until December of last year, said in the letter, obtained by the Globe, that “it has become clear that my vision for the future of NELB differs with that of the Board of Directors.”

“I am writing to you today to inform you of my decision to resign my positions as President, CEO and Dean of the Faculty of New England Law | Boston, effective immediately,” the Republican said in a letter to the chair of the law school’s board.

Former US senator Scott Brown, who has led New England Law Boston since January, announced his resignation from the law school Wednesday and said he would re-engage in the political arena.

Brown said that in the months ahead he looks forward “to re-engaging in the political arena in support of candidates and causes who share my vision of re-building the Republican Party and moving our country beyond the partisan gridlock — goals that were incompatible with my role as the leader of a non-partisan academic institution.”

Brown, a Rye, N.H., resident, does not plan to run for political office in the 2022 cycle, but wants to support candidates who could break through partisanship, according a source close to Brown.

Jennifer Kelly, a spokeswoman for the school, declined comment.

In a message to the school, the board chair, Diana L. Wheeler, shared the news of Brown’s resignation.

“Dean Brown brought energy and enthusiasm to the job. He became dean and ran the school during an extremely difficult time for institutions of higher education,” she said. “The Board appreciates all that he has done for our school and admires his life-long commitment to public service as a United States Senator and Ambassador.”

Brown, a former Wrentham resident, won an upset US Senate victory over Martha Coakley in 2010 and lost to Elizabeth Warren in 2012. After moving to New Hampshire, he fell short in a 2014 run against Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

He endorsed Trump during the 2016 cycle, who eventually appointed him US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Joshua Miller can be reached at joshua.miller@globe.com.