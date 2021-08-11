Several vehicles damaged in flurry of gunfire in Somerville; people inside car escape injury

Four people escaped injury on a residential street in Somerville late Monday night after the car they were sitting in was pelted with bullets, police said.
A man told police that he had been sitting with three other people in a parked car at 12 Myrtle St. in Somerville when someone opened fire on the vehicle, Somerville police said in a statement. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police responded to Myrtle Street at around 11:15 p.m., the statement said. They found 19 shell casings and several vehicles with damage when they arrived, according to the statement.
No other information was immediately available.
