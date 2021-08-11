Should cities and towns host safe injection sites?

Matthew McLaughlin Van Hardy

Where there’s life, there’s hope. This mantra embodies supervised consumption sites, which give people addicted to drugs a safe, clean, space to use illicit drugs under medical supervision.

Someville recently released a study highlighting the positive impacts of supervised consumption sites around the world. Cities saw improved public safety, and decreases in open drug use and improperly disposed needles. The most important statistic is that no one has ever died of a drug overdose at a supervised consumption site. The report concludes Somerville should pursue hosting such a site, a goal we are now actively pursuing.

The problems people fear with supervised consumption sites already exist. I’ve had many friends die of drug overdoses in places I call “unsafe consumption sites”: public parks, alleyways, snow piles, and on the streets. I frequently get calls about drug needles at parks and in public bathrooms. First responders race from unsafe site to unsafe site responding to overdoses, draining their ability to address other emergencies. These unsafe consumption sites operate in the shadows. Having a trained medical professional on site in a safe designated location can only help.

People using supervised consumption sites are not going there just to get high. They can do that anywhere and currently do so. They go there because they want to live. Where there is a will to live there is a will to get clean. These sites not only prevent overdoses but give people an opportunity to seek help when they are ready.

I acknowledge the counterintuitive nature of this controversial issue, but this should be viewed with love and compassion, not anger and fear. It may sound crazy, but crazy is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Overdoses surged nationwide during the pandemic. Our prisons are filled with people who should be treated as patients and not inmates. We’ve spent billions of dollars and countless families suffered from our failed war on drugs. We are living in the worst case scenario. I believe if people approach this with an open mind and look at the facts they will see that the only thing we have to fear is the status quo.

NO

Scott Bushway

Retired Walpole Police deputy police chief; Adjunct professor of criminal justice at MassBay Community College, Purdue University, and Hillsborough Community College

I am keenly aware of and genuinely concerned about addiction and the opioid crisis. I applaud efforts and initiatives to reduce the rate of fatal overdoses. But providing safe injection sites is not the right approach. Offering intravenous drug users a “safe” place to shoot up only encourages more drug use. These sites do nothing to address the underlying issues often associated with drug dependency and allow drug users to continue to use. This can only lead to fewer people seeking the help they need to overcome their addictions.

Just as with a needle exchange program, these “harm-reduction” strategies enable drug users and condone an illegal activity. A “safe” injection site also sends the message (to our youth, especially) that illicit drug use is a normal activity in society, simply a choice available to them. That is clearly the opposite signal we want to be sending if our goal is to prevent substance abuse.

Moreover, at a time of rising concern about crime, locating facilities where addicts can shoot up hardly seems like a good way to make people feel more secure. I wonder how many supporters of these sites really want them in their own cities. The constant influx of addicts coming and going would alone be concerning in any neighborhood.

I am the first to admit I don’t have solutions to the opioid epidemic, and I am open-minded to any approach that could stem it. I do know that arrests are not going to solve the problem. Despite my law enforcement background, I believe addiction must be treated rather than punished. It is gratifying to see the justice system and the public safety profession moving in that direction.

But welcoming new approaches does not mean embracing all of them. The premise of problem-oriented policing is to help find the root of the problem rather than responding to the same problem repeatedly. And while well-intentioned, the push to open “safe” injection sites will not get us any further to addressing the roots of the opiate crisis. If we want to help people overcome addiction, giving them a place to shoot up is not the way to do it.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

