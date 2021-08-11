Six key takeaways from last night’s crime meeting in Providence

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 156,539 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 679 new cases since Aug. 6. The daily test-positive rate was 3.2 percent. The state announced one additional death, bringing the total to 2,744. There were 66 people in the hospital, and 665,034 residents were fully vaccinated.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I've officially begun rewatching "The Sopranos" to prepare for the movie.

Leading off

The Providence City Council met with public safety leaders for more than three hours Tuesday evening to address the city’s recent spike in violent crime and discuss potential solutions to the problem.

So what was accomplished? Here are six takeaways from the meeting.

1. Chief Clements flexed his muscle.

No one in Providence has a higher Q-Rating than Colonel Hugh Clements, and that gave him the freedom to speak his mind on Tuesday evening. He offered a full-throated endorsement of his rank-and-file officers, made a convincing case to hire more cops, and made it clear that he disagrees with Mayor Jorge Elorza when it comes to legalizing the use of ATVs (there is zero chance of this happening).

He also emerged as the true adult in the room, reminding everyone that crime is, in fact, down, despite a difficult recent stretch.

2. It was a tough night for Commissioner Pare.

Almost by definition, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare has become a punching bag for the City Council. Some think he carries Elorza’s water, some don’t like him because he’s been the acting fire chief for more than six years, and some hate that he doesn’t live in the city.

Tuesday was particularly difficult because he didn’t rule out Elorza’s plan to ask state lawmakers to legalize ATVs (by making owners register them with the state).

3. Defunding the police is dead … for now.

At different times in the past few years, there has been at least some appetite on the council for reallocating some of the police department budget for other purposes. That was the last thing on the agenda for most members of the council on Tuesday.

But next year is an election year, and there will be several strong progressive candidates running for council who will make public safety a key issue in Democratic primaries. Remember, there is likely to be at least five open seats on the council (a bunch of folks are term-limited and Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune is likely to run for mayor), and there are multiple incumbents who already have challengers.

4. You will see more police in Providence.

One of the most important exchanges of the night came near the end when Council President John Igliozzi got Commissioner Pare to confirm that the city will immediately begin recruiting for another police academy (one class is already expected to graduate in November). Earlier in the night, Chief Clements said the department is down 404 sworn officers (with roughly 30 not active for various reasons). He said that he believes the “bare minimum” for the department should be 450, although he acknowledged that he’s never had that many officers in his 10 years as chief.

5. There was no clear answer on ATVs.

If you were waiting for the grand plan to stop ATVs and dirt bike riders from terrorizing city residents, you’re probably still waiting. Both Clements and Pare admitted that they haven’t figured out a solution, although they did say that the State Police will help with the problem.

6. Igliozzi for mayor?

I’m only half kidding. The council president gave his best Tommy Carcetti in “The Wire” performance to wrap up the meeting, raising a legitimate point about why there are police officers assigned to the pedestrian bridge downtown but not in his neighborhood. He advanced the conversation on adding officers, managed his council colleagues pretty well, and came across as a reasonable leader who is fighting an increasingly unpopular mayor.

There are a whole bunch of reasons why the term-limited Igliozzi probably won’t run for the city’s top job, but his performance on Tuesday might fuel speculation about his next job in politics.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that last year, as families huddled inside during school closures and stay-at-home advisories, the number of children lead-poisoned for the first time rose from 388 to 472. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that health care workers at facilities licensed by the state will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 or else be tested twice a week and continue to wear a mask. Read more.

⚓ Globe readers selected the best clam shacks in New England, and there was plenty of love for Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ A 20-year-old woman died after a head-on collision on South County Trail (Route 2) at Dry Bridge Road on Tuesday morning. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee will hold a bill signing ceremony for legislation that makes doula services eligible for reimbursement through private insurance plans.

⚓ The COVID-19 Equity Council meets at 3:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

