1.2 magnitude earthquake recorded near Canterbury, N.H.

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 11, 2021, 18 minutes ago

A minor earthquake was recorded near Canterbury, N.H., Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center said.

The 1.8-magnitude quake shook the Earth about 2 miles South of Canterbury, near Interstate 93, at around 6 a.m., the center said.

Earthquakes under a 2.5 magnitude are generally not felt, but they can be recorded on a seismograph, according to the USGS.

Minor earthquakes shake New England about twice each year. A 1.2-magnitude quake was recorded in the Peabody, Mass., area on Aug. 4, the USGS said.

