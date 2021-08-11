‘Storrowed’ once again

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Storrow Drive and Interstate 93 aren’t the only places where tall trucks get into trouble. In Canton, there’s a low-clearance bridge on Bolivar Street where trucks have been known to get “Storrowed” on occasion. We wrote about the time when a tractor-trailer got stuck under the bridge back in December 2019, and a similar incident happened this past July 21. Police tweeted a photo of the damaged trailer along with a friendly reminder for truck drivers to heed the signage. “Truck vs. Bolivar St. bridge ... Bridge wins … again,” police wrote. “No injuries reported. Please use an alternate route for the next hour or so while crews assist. Truck Drivers - the LOW BRIDGE signs are telling the truth.”

PORTA-POTTY PROBLEMS

At 9:30 a.m. July 26, Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech spoke with a woman about a porta-potty that had been tipped over. Two males had been captured on her home security camera system. The next day, at 12:14 p.m., Officer John Kane spoke with a man about porta-potties that were knocked over at some point over the weekend. The man said he contacted the rental company to put them upright, clean them, and put them back in place.

ON THE HOT SEAT

At 11:37 p.m. July 22, Wilmington police were dispatched to investigate a questionable situation. The caller told police that a neighbor was slumped over the steering wheel of a Hyundai Tucson. According to the log entry, police responded and learned that the man was fine and just wanted to use the heated seats in the vehicle while listening to the Red Sox game.

UNWELCOME PAINT JOB

At 6:49 p.m. July 15, a Wilmington resident called police because her next-door neighbor had painted her portion of the house’s rear exterior without her permission. Police took a report and advised the woman that it was a civil matter.

HOW SNEAKY

At 5:14 p.m. Aug. 1, a man came into the Marblehead police station to report that his daughter was out walking and saw a woman taking “sneaky” photos in a driveway of a home. The woman then proceeded to get in a blue car and drive away at a high rate of speed. The log entry stated that the man acknowledged that it “may be nothing” but wanted to report it, just in case.

POKEMON PREDICAMENTS

At 10:05 a.m. July 28, someone in Peabody called police to report that he’d been scammed out of $180 worth of Pokemon cards.

Another interesting Pokemon call came in on April 21, when someone called 911 to report a fight in progress at the Walmart on Route 1 in Saugus. According to the log entry, Officers David Zeitz, Bryan Misci, Paul Henehan, and Domenic Montano were dispatched to the scene and learned that the scuffle was “a disagreement over a Pokemon card” and peace had been restored.

ODD THEFTS

Some odd items have been reported stolen in Bridgewater lately. On June 24, a woman told police that someone stole an air conditioner from her apartment during the night. On July 5, a resident of South Street called police to report that his mattress was stolen. On July 27, a resident of Hemlock Drive told police that a beach chair and ash tray had been stolen off the resident’s porch.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.