A vaccination-themed sculpture, yoga lessons, and doggie daycare

The Newburyport Art Association is holding the 2021 Annual Photography Interest Group Members’ Show at its gallery on 65 Water St. “Music for the Eyes” features 145 photographs from 39 entrants as a result of expanded membership over the course of the pandemic. The exhibit will run through Aug. 22. For more information, visit newburyportart.org/ .

Students at Greater Lawrence Technical School have created a sculpture to remind the public how important vaccinations are in the fight against COVID-19. The sculpture is made of metal, in a heart shape, with plexiglass slats that represent the percentage of Lawrence residents who are fully vaccinated. New slats will be added as the vaccination rate increases. The sculpture will be placed at the entrance to Lawrence City Hall. “How tremendous would it be to see that heart filled to the top?” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said at the Aug. 3 unveiling.

WEST

The latest installment of Gore Place’s weekly yoga lessons with instructor Dore VanSlyke will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The outdoor class in Waltham will run weekly on Wednesdays through Sept. 29 with the exception of Sept. 1. Lessons are $21 per class or $101 for six classes. Advance registration at goreplace.org is required.

The Jewish Arts Collaborative is hosting a talk with Sandra Mayo, a Lexington-based Argentinian artist and educator. Mayo works primarily in printmaking, using family tree patterns to follow families’ emotional histories including traumas and human rights abuses. The online talk on Friday, Aug. 20 at noon is pay-what-you-can, but those who cannot afford a donation also are welcome. To register, go to jartsboston.org/event/jlive-series-virtual/.

SOUTH

An art exhibit featuring work from four Whitman-Hanson Regional High School students is running at South Shore Art Center. Eryka Ingram, Lily Hawk, Connor Gouthro, and Nina Gorman participated in a special series of classes called the “Inspired I” before joining the exhibition alongside their program mentors. The exhibit will run through Sept. 4 at 119 Ripley Road in Cohasset. For more information, visit www.ssac.org.

Pandemic puppies will be happy to hear that a new doggie day care has opened in Dedham. Dogtopia’s combination day care, boarding kennel, and spa offers personalized care for local dogs at 630 Washington St., Space 33A. Owners can check on their dogs from anywhere via webcams. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com/dedham.





