California will become first state in the nation to require teachers to get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID

By The Associated PressUpdated August 11, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Nurses and healthcare workers with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 121RN distribute backpacks to children during a back to school event offering school supplies, Covid-19 vaccinations, face masks, and other resources for children and their families at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Los Angeles, California.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday as he visited a San Francisco Bay Area school that has already reopened after summer break. Many California schools are back in session, with others starting in the coming weeks.

Several large school districts in the state have issued similar requirements in recent days, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and the Long Beach Unified school districts.

