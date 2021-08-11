Federal government to test its emergency alert system on TVs, radio, and some cellphones Wednesday afternoon

Programming on televisions and radios could be interrupted to play the Emergency Alert System test, according to FEMA, and the test alert will last about one minute.

The federal government is testing its emergency alert system, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday. At 2:20 p.m., FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will deploy a round of test alerts to TVs, radios, and some phones across the country.

The TV show you’re watching or radio program you’re listening to might be interrupted briefly on Wednesday afternoon, and you may even get a buzz on your phone.

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system that requires radio and TV broadcasters, cable TV, wireless cable systems, satellite, and wireline operators to allow the president to address the country within 10 minutes during a national emergency, according to FEMA.

As for whether you’re likely to get the Wireless Emergency Alert test through your phone, only those who have opted in to get tests will get one, FEMA said, and most phones won’t display the message. It will either appear in English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s settings.

For those who have opted in, a message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed” will display on their phones.

However, even if people don’t receive the test alert on their phones on Wednesday, they’ll automatically get an alert in a real emergency, the agency said.

The alerts are sent with a unique tone and vibration to ensure that they are accessible by everyone, including people with disabilities, FEMA said in a statement.

“The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster,” FEMA said in a statement.

FEMA is required to test its emergency alert system across the county at least once every three years, according to the agency. The law requires FEMA to “help ensure that under all conditions the President can alert and warn the civilian population in areas endangered by natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other man-made disasters or threats to public safety,” according to the agency.

