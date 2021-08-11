Judge OK’s Democrats access to some Trump financial records

Because of Congress’s role in overseeing the president’s foreign business interests, Mehta said, release of the records from 2017 and 2018 is justified.

US District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta of Washington had previously ruled that the former president’s accountants must turn over a broader array of records. But the Supreme Court subsequently ruled that courts must take separation of powers concerns into account when members of Congress want personal information from the president.

House Democrats investigating Donald Trump can have access to his personal financial records from 2017 and 2018, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, and information related to his lease of a building near the White House.

If lawmakers could not access the records, he wrote, “presidents could simply conceal foreign emoluments from Congress to avoid scrutiny — a result contrary to the Framers’ intent.”

But the judge said lawmakers could not access Trump’s personal financial records from before he took office. Democrats had sought records dating from 2011 to 2018.

“The more Congress can invade the personal sphere of a former President, the greater the leverage Congress would have on a sitting President,” Mehta wrote.

Information related to Trump’s lease of the Old Post Office Building from the General Services Administration, Mehta ruled, should also be shared, because lawmakers might well have demanded the same records from a private citizen. Trump chose to lease a building from the federal government, Mehta said, and to keep his stake in it while serving as president.

The situation, he wrote, “is unique to President Trump,” he wrote.

WASHINGTON POST

Hochul suggests a shift in political tone, culture at state capital

ALBANY, N.Y. — Speaking publicly for the first time since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, the state’s governor-in-waiting, quickly distanced herself Wednesday from Cuomo and signaled she would shift the political tone and workplace culture in the state capital.

Hochul, who is set to take office in two weeks, said that she had not been aware of the behavior that was described in a damning report released last week from the New York state attorney general. The report found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, most of them current or former state employees.

“I think it’s very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise, in terms of much time,” said Hochul, a Democrat who has held a mostly ceremonial role in the Cuomo administration. “I’ve been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state capital.”

She suggested that she would change the culture in the Executive Chamber — the heart of the governor’s office — which the report portrayed as hostile, retaliatory, and driven by loyalty to Cuomo at all cost. She stated bluntly there would be “turnover,” and she would move to jettison Cuomo staffers who were named “doing anything unethical in that report.”

“At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said.

When she is sworn in, Hochul will inherit a state confronting the resurgence of a pandemic, an economic downturn, and important decisions over how to spend billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds.

“People will soon learn that my style is to listen first and then take decisive action,” she said. “I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I always have and always will.”

Cuomo and Hochul’s staff have spoken in the last day, with Cuomo promising a smooth transition, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hochul said Wednesday that President Biden had tried to reach her, and that she had spoken with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Hillary Clinton.

NEW YORK TIMES

Senator Paul calls YouTube suspension over masks a “badge of honor”

WASHINGTON — Senator Rand Paul, Republican from Kentucky, is calling a suspension imposed on him by YouTube a ‘’badge of honor’' after it removed a video in which he claimed most masks don’t prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Paul said he had been suspended for seven days from uploading any videos to his official YouTube account, after saying in a three-minute video, posted last week, that ‘’most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.’’

He also said in the video, now removed from the platform: ‘’Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.’’

A YouTube spokesman said Wednesday in a statement to the Washington Post: ‘’We removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of covid-19, in accordance with our covid-19 medical misinformation policies.’’

Paul had also accused YouTube of censoring him and ‘’acting like an arm of the government’' in the video.

YouTube said in the statement that the company applied its ‘’policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views.’’

In another example of tech companies taking a tougher line, Twitter suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, on Monday after she falsely tweeted that vaccines were failing. Her seven-day suspension is the latest rebuke from the social media platform over a post about coronavirus misinformation — something that violates the social media company’s policies.

‘’These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks,’’ Greene had tweeted.

Greene also claimed that the coronavirus vaccines do not work because some people have still contracted the virus despite being vaccinated and said the Food and Drug Administration should not fully authorize them. The vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the FDA and have been taken by more than half of the US population. Most of the cases are among the unvaccinated groups, officials have said.

Twitter also temporarily suspended Greene last month after she falsely claimed that COVID-19 was ‘’not dangerous’' for some people, which it said was a violation of the company’s misinformation policy.

WASHINGTON POST