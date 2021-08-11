Rand Paul calls YouTube suspension over coronavirus mask skepticism a ‘badge of honor’

He had also accused YouTube of censoring him and "acting like an arm of the government" in the video.

Paul said he had been suspended for seven days from uploading any videos to his official YouTube account, after saying in a three-minute video posted on Sunday that "most of the masks you get over the counter don't work. They don't prevent infection." YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WASHINGTON - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling a suspension imposed on him by YouTube a “badge of honor” after it removed a video in which he claimed most masks don’t prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In another example of tech companies taking a tougher line, Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday after she falsely tweeted that vaccines were failing. Her seven-day suspension is the latest rebuke from the social media platform over a post about coronavirus misinformation - something that violates the social media company's policies.

"These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks," Greene had tweeted.

Greene also claimed that the coronavirus vaccines do not work because some people have still contracted the virus despite being vaccinated, and said the Food and Drug Administration should not fully authorize them. The vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the FDA and have been taken by more than half of the American population. Most of the cases are among the unvaccinated groups, officials have said.

Twitter previously temporarily suspended Greene last month after she falsely claimed that covid-19 was "not dangerous" for some people, which it said was a violation of the company's misinformation policy.

Earlier this week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas made headlines when he criticized health mandates against the virus, at a time when the nation is seeing a surge in cases.

"There should be no mandates - zero - concerning covid," Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday. "That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports."

Cruz's comments came hours after he and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced two bills that would ban mask and vaccine mandates. The measures would counter recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that people wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

In the past week, Cruz's home state of Texas has reported an almost 40% increase in new covid-19 cases with hospitalizations up 22 percent, according to a Washington Post tracker, with one doctor in Houston saying that intensive care units there resembled a "war zone." About 45% of the Texas population is fully vaccinated.

The communications from the outspoken politicians come as health officials in the United States clamor to curb a nationwide surge in cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, and urge millions who remain unvaccinated to get a shot.

The United States reported over 164,000 cases on Tuesday, pushing the seven-day average to almost 118,000 daily cases, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

- - -

The Washington Post’s Eugene Scott and Timothy Bella contributed to this report.