Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget plan, advancing sweeping safety net expansion

After an unusual bipartisan approval of a $1 trillion infrastructure package a day earlier, the vote over unanimous Republican opposition allows Senate Democrats this fall to create an expansive package that will carry the remainder of President Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda. The Senate adopted the measure 50-49, with one lawmaker, Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican of South Dakota, absent.

WASHINGTON — The Senate took a major step early Wednesday toward enacting a vast expansion of the nation’s social safety net, approving a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint along party lines that would allow Democrats to tackle climate change, and fund health care, child care, family leave, and public education expansion while increasing taxes on wealthy people and corporations.

The blueprint sets in motion a perilous legislative process aimed at creating the largest expansion of the federal safety net in nearly six decades. The House will return early from its scheduled summer recess the week of Aug. 23 to take up the budget, so committees in both chambers can begin work fleshing out the party’s vision for what would be the greatest change to social welfare since the 1960s’ Great Society.

But Democratic unity just before the crack of dawn Wednesday could belie difficulties ahead. Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the Senate’s most vocal moderate Democrats, said they voted for the budget blueprint to keep to process moving, but they have pointedly indicated they may not support the expansive legislation that the budget vote protects from a Republican filibuster.

Hours after the legislation cleared the Senate, Manchin issued a statement outlining “serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion.”

A single Democratic defection would doom the effort. So the party’s progressive and moderate wings will have to hold together against united Republican opposition. House Democratic leaders planned a conference call Wednesday to try to bring their divided caucus together.

The budget blueprint’s passage came after a marathon session of rapid-fire votes. Republicans, powerless to stop the measure in a Senate that Democrats control with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, pelted Democrats with politically freighted amendments. The votes dragged deep into the night for more than 14 hours before Democrats muscled through the measure minutes before 4 a.m., breaking into scattered applause.

“This legislation will not only provide enormous support to the kids of this country, to the parents of this country, to the elderly people of this country,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent of Vermont, who is in charge of the Budget Committee. “But it will also, I hope, restore the belief that in America we can have a government that works for all, not just the few.”

Republicans denounced the measure as a launchpad for an unparalleled wave of spending that could ruin the country’s finances and its economy.

“People want to pretend this is just business as usual — just liberals doing liberal things using Senate procedure,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican of Kentucky, the minority leader. “Make no mistake. This reckless taxing and spending spree is like nothing we’ve seen.”

Moderate Democrats have also expressed qualms. They are agitating for a quick vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package, before consideration of the social policy bill. Progressives say they will not vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate approves the full social policy package, fearing that if the infrastructure bill is signed into law, moderate Democrats will declare victory and withdraw support for the liberals’ priority bill.

“Democrats have labored for months to reach this point, and there are many labors to come,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat of New York, the majority leader. “But I can say with absolute certainty that it will be worth doing.”

The budget resolution will ultimately allow Democrats to use the fast-track budget reconciliation process to shield the legislation from a Republican filibuster. It will pave the way to expand Medicare to include dental, health and vision benefits, and possibly to lower the program’s eligibility age from 65; fund a host of climate change programs; provide free prekindergarten and community college; create a paid family and medical leave program; and levy higher taxes on wealthy businesses and corporations.

Many liberals in both chambers have sought even more spending, and said this week they will not accept a package below $3.5 trillion.

Senate Republicans sought to exploit Democratic divisions through the so-called vote-a-rama, where an unlimited number of amendments could be offered by both parties. This was the third vote-a-rama this year, after Democrats prevailed through two identical exercises to push their $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package through Congress.

The marathon of nearly four dozen votes also gave Republicans a platform to hammer Democrats for trying to advance a package of this magnitude entirely without their input, as well as distinguish the process from the public works plan many of them had supported hours earlier.

The proposed changes, many of which were shot down along party lines, were nonbinding and intended more to burnish a political case against the most vulnerable Democratic senators facing reelection in 2022 than to become law. Some Republicans said the brunt of their proposals would wait until the subsequent legislation was finished, when changes could actually be adopted.



