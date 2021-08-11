Baker needs to show leadership on masks in schools

Yes, students in Salem and Springfield, in Boston and Holyoke — in all grades — can plan on wearing masks on the school bus and from the moment they walk through those school doors. Sure it’s a pain. This pandemic has been a pain. But there are worse things. The nearly 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 among children reported last week — that’s a worse thing. A return to remote learning, that would be a worse thing. And more than half of the grade levels are not eligible for the level of vaccination that could prevent such a nightmare scenario.

One by one, rather like dominoes, public school systems in Massachusetts faced with the new reality of protecting their students from a deadly virus — without returning to remote learning — have opted for mask mandates.

All of which makes Governor Charlie Baker’s reluctance to deliver a statewide universal mask mandate for schools so bewildering.

“We fully expect cities and towns to make adjustments to do what’s right for their specific school districts,” Baker said last week before leaving on vacation.

Sure, nowhere is there a longer tradition of local school governance than here. But this isn’t an education issue; it’s a public health issue. It’s about keeping a generation of young people — and their families — safe. And Baker certainly didn’t defer to hundreds of cities and towns when the virus threatened to race through the state in 2020.

Today, just as schools prepare to reopen for the fall, the arrival of the Delta variant has changed the equation yet again. That change cries out for a hefty dose of leadership at the state level.

“Masking in schools, certainly until we can ensure that we’ve reached a critical mass of children, is almost a no-brainer,” Dr. Vincent Chiang, a pediatrician and chief medical officer at Boston Children’s Hospital told the Globe in July. “If anything, many of our children are showing us that they are far more compliant with masking than we as adults were or are.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced its unqualified support for universal mask wearing in school, last month noting it “is the best and most effective strategy to create consistent messages, expectations, enforcement, and compliance without the added burden of needing to monitor vaccination status.”

And given that it will likely be early 2022 before a vaccine is available for those under the age of 12, that’s no small thing.

In Massachusetts that means communities have an obligation to protect nearly a half-million children in kindergarten through sixth grade who are not yet eligible for vaccination and the roughly one-third of high school age residents who are unvaccinated even though they are eligible.

“Parents, school staff, and students seek clear, consistent direction as the school year starts, and they deserve to get it from the state,” Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement issued last Friday. “That’s why I am calling on the Baker Administration to require masks in school this fall.”

The cochairs of the Legislature’s Public Health Committee, Representative Marjorie Decker of Cambridge and Senator Jo Comerford of Amherst, in a column in Monday’s Globe, also called on Baker to step up.

“The governor’s current guidance relies too much on hope and the honor system for grades 7 through 12, both of which have already failed us nationally and are in large part why we are where we are today,” they wrote.

Sure, lawmakers could pass their own bill — and one was indeed filed at the end of last week for a universal mask mandate in schools. But let’s face it, the executive branch — the governor and his Department of Elementary and Secondary Education — are more nimble on such matters.

And a gubernatorial mandate could also be lifted more easily when facts on the ground change. What those criteria for lifting the mandate might be — vaccination rates, lower infection rates, stepped-up pooled testing — also could be part of an executive order.

And that too would be in keeping with AAP guidelines calling for policies to be “adjusted to align with new information about the pandemic” — good or bad.

No, this certainly isn’t Florida or Texas, where Republican governors have signed bills specifically forbidding mask mandates in schools (bans now being challenged in court). But surely Baker must realize that this random policy/non-policy of every school system going its own way isn’t a confidence-builder either.

This is a time for leadership — before the start of the next school year.

