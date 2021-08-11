DCF must collect LGBTQ youth data

Re “Provincetown outbreak exposed a COVID data gap” (Editorial, Aug. 8): Thank you to the Globe editorial board for highlighting gaps in COVID data collection and the frustration of the LGBTQ community regarding the lack of thorough, intersectional data collection that ensures needs are appropriately met. Massachusetts erred by not including sexual orientation and gender identity in its COVID data collection from the outset of the pandemic, and the state must quickly correct this failure.

Exclusion of LGBTQ people from intersectional data collection goes beyond COVID. As a Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth report issued last week shows, LGBTQ youth, particularly youth of color, are overrepresented in child welfare systems, where they experience bias, discrimination, and violence. However, the Department of Children and Families fails to collect and report comprehensive intersectional data on DCF-involved LGBTQ youth, fails to train workers on how to collect that data, and refuses to report the data in their quarterly reports.