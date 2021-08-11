N.Y. helps rebuild our tattered political norms

A week after a devastating report into his conduct, it was the right thing to do. But the praise here should go to women who came forward with the allegations, and to the other political leaders who held firm that Cuomo’s behavior had rendered him unfit for office. That includes not only New York’s legislative leaders, but also the governors of neighboring states and President Biden, all of whom had demanded Cuomo resign.

That much is clear from the defiant speech the New York governor delivered on Tuesday, attacking the sexual harassment allegations against him even as he said he would step down in 14 days.

Andrew Cuomo didn’t want to resign — and only did so because his fellow Democrats had the fortitude to insist on it.

Advertisement

The report, by New York Attorney General Letitia James, corroborated the claims of 11 women who accused Cuomo of a range of behavior, from inappropriate comments to groping. Cuomo denied some of the allegations, said some of his actions had been misinterpreted, and signaled he would put up a fight against a potential impeachment.

And then, for the first time in what seems like a long time, the norms that are supposed to constrain American elected officials held up against attack from a bully. Cuomo and his defenders tried to attack the accusers or the fairness of the process, part of the playbook of embattled politicians from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, but that strategy didn’t work.

It’s an encouraging outcome, after the disaster of Donald Trump’s presidency and the ineffective response to his abuses from members of Congress and his fellow Republicans. They could have upheld standards that way New Yorkers did, but chose not to.

Ideally, of course, it should never come to this: A sense of personal shame ought to have convinced Cuomo his time was up. In democracies, some sense of personal integrity and a capacity for shame plays an important role in maintaining good governance: It’s a key enforcement tool of anticorruption norms and acts as a check on power. It’s why scandal-plagued governors typically resign instead of putting their states through drawn-out impeachments (think Robert J. Bentley, the governor of Alabama, who resigned in 2017 after using public funds to help cover up an affair, or Oregon governor John Kitzhaber, who resigned in 2015 amid an ethics scandal).

Advertisement

But the backstop has got to be the willingness of the rest of the political system to enforce — and thereby reinforce — norms.

That’s not to say every mistake a politician makes should be career-ending. Sometimes they just need to sincerely apologize and commit to righting a wrong, the way Virginia governor Ralph Northam did after it was revealed he had worn blackface earlier in his life.

Trump’s presidency, though, and the feckless response of congressional Republicans to his flagrant abuses of power, seemingly taught politicians and other public officials if they didn’t give an inch, if they attacked their accusers, if they never apologized, they could live down any scandal. Shamelessness worked for Trump, and Cuomo seems to have initially hoped it would work for him, too.

It’s also the strategy now being used by, for instance, US Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who continues to serve in Congress despite an investigation into whether he sex-trafficked a minor, which he has denied with bizarre conspiracy theories. The fact that the electorate is so polarized, and that many Americans are prepared to look the other way at the misdeeds of those on their side of the political divide, only makes it harder to hold politicians accountable.

Advertisement

New York is a deeply Democratic state, and by forcing Cuomo out there’s not much chance that Democrats will lose control over the governor’s office in the next election.

But the fact remains that at a time when public-corruption laws have been gutted and the ability of the political system to police itself called into question, they showed how it’s possible to hold politicians to the standards Americans deserve in their elected officials.





Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.