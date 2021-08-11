One answer for the climate wake-up call

Even with the umpteenth wake-up call of the type found in “Scientists issue dire warning on climate” (Page A 1, Aug. 9), many of the world’s leaders seem insistent on hitting the snooze button. As a much-maligned millennial, born to bear the consequences of past generations’ political inaction, I sure would appreciate it if we could find the willpower to act in concert, World War II-style, and do all that we can to ensure that the generations of my children and my future grandchildren aren’t decrying us for a similarly apathetic response.

A step in the right direction would be to enact a fee on greenhouse emissions, starting with carbon. There are a few propositions in the US House of Representatives right now, but my pick would be HR 2307 — The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021. As a revenue-neutral option, it seems to me the least controversial for people of most creeds and ideals in this great nation of ours and would do significant work toward zeroing emissions by 2050. I would sincerely appreciate any action or change, since maintaining the status quo is how we got here in the first place.