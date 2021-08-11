Take Northeast Amtrak all the way to Bangor!

Re “What will Amtrak do with a huge funding increase” (Editorial, Aug. 9): In reading the piece I was otherwise nodding along to in agreement, I was disappointed that you didn’t fully endorse ideas like Amtrak’s proposal of a Rockland, Maine, extension and, more important, proposals by state officials for running that extension to Bangor. Any proposal that stops at Rockland reveals a poor understanding of the state geography and demographics and undercuts the purpose of rail in New England. Bangor (not Rockland) is the hub of economic activity and population for Northern and Eastern Maine; extending only to Rockland might make it easier for Bostonians to hop a quick vacation escape but would do very little for allowing Northern and Eastern Mainers to travel to and from Boston. As someone who has lived and worked in both Boston and Bangor, and spent plenty of time in and around Rockland, I would go so far as to say that extension to Rockland without going to Bangor would actually meet the definition of the unwise spending the editorial warned against.

Sean C. Hagenbuch