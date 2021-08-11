Trash vs. garbage

I was surprised the article on the migration of rats to residential areas didn’t mention the problem of our no longer distinguishing between trash and food waste (garbage). When I was a kid in Cranston, R.I., our backyard had a metal plate over a deep hole that contained a long metal can into which we deposited our garbage. It stayed cool in the ground, unreachable by animals, and you used a foot pedal to release the cover for emptying. Later, when I moved to Townsend, the food waste was even picked up on a different day than the trash, and taken to a nearby pig farm. Both methods are relics from the past. My method now is to compost all food waste, except animal products, which I put in the freezer till trash day.

Fredda Ceike