After run of frustrating play, Red Sox couldn’t have scripted a much better outcome Wednesday night

Or Joe Riggins, the skipper in “Bull Durham.” He paired up Crash Davis with Nuke LaLoosh and did not tolerate lollygaggers.

In the pantheon of movie baseball managers, it’s hard to go wrong with Pop Fisher of the New York Knights, who despaired of not becoming a farmer before Roy Hobbs joined the team in “The Natural.”

But for today, let us appreciate the words of grizzled Cleveland Indians manager Lou Brown in “Major League.”

The Indians finally ended a long losing streak and Brown addressed Jake Taylor, Willie Mays Hayes, and the rest of his team the next day.

“We won a game yesterday. We win one today, that’s two in a row,” he said. “We win one tomorrow, that’s called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let’s see some hustle. Let’s jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us.”

As connoisseurs of fine cinema will recall, the Indians went to win the division.

Alex Cora may not have such an oration planned for his Red Sox. But maybe things will start to turn around after a 20-8 victory against Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox took a weight off their shoulders on Wednesday. Winslow Townson/Getty

“It was a night a lot of us were looking forward to,” Xander Bogaerts said.

After losing 10 of 12 and plunging out of first place, the Sox needed a cleansing game and they got it against the team they’re chasing in the standings.

Bogaerts believes such a game can flip the switch.

“I think these last few games, we’ve been kind of turning it,” he said. “A lot of the guys that were kind of not playing so well are starting to get their groove back, get their swing back.”

It was a ridiculous night at Fenway Park as catcher Francisco Mejia took the mound for the Rays in the eighth inning and allowed six runs. Then Phillips Valdez, who may soon need a place to stay in Worcester, gave up seven runs in the ninth.

The offense may take the headlines on Wednesday, but Nate Eovaldi was stellar in seven innings of work. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On a sweaty night of offense, it was Nate Eovaldi who had the most important performance. He went seven innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out 10. It was his best start since late June.

Eovaldi retired the Rays in order in the first inning. The Sox gave him a 3-0 lead, then he set down 10 of the next 11 batters. Eovaldi’s steady performance let his teammates relax and finally enjoy a game.

“I was able to keep our guys off the field,” said Eovaldi, who changed his mechanics to improve how his arm moved toward the plate. That helped him command his fastball in the upper third of the strike zone.

The Sox have enough offense to find a path to the postseason. But to succeed once they get there, they need their starters to perform. After a discouraging few weeks, there are better signs.

Chris Sale's imminent return should bolster a problematic Sox rotation. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The rotation has allowed seven earned runs over 27 innings in the last five games. Garrett Richards, who was responsible for three of those runs, was sent to the bullpen.

Tanner Houck returns to the rotation Thursday and Chris Sale on Saturday.

“Help is on the way,” said Bogaerts, who was 2 for 4 with two walks, a home run and four RBIs.

It’s unlikely you’ll see Houck or Sale go more than five or six innings, at least at first. But they should be a vast improvement over Richards and Martín Pérez, who were a combined 13-15 with a 5.05 ERA as starters.

You can get away with one bad starter, not two.

The Sox seemed more relieved than jubilant after the game. As Bogaerts said, Valdez’s terrible ninth inning took some of the luster off.

That aside, it was a game they needed. Cora had even laid out the formula Tuesday.

“Hopefully tomorrow Nate goes to the mound, gives us a solid effort, we put a good offensive game, and we play good defense,” he said. “We just need a good, sound game, from first pitch to last one. Kind of breathe a little bit and just enjoy it.”

Now, with the Rays planning a bullpen game Thursday afternoon, the Sox have a chance to win the series behind Houck with the last-place Orioles coming in Friday.

“Is this the start of something better? I hope so,” Cora said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.