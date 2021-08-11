Beverly baseball team heads to North Carolina for American Legion World Series

After the game, Beverly coach Mike Levine called his players together. Many had been a part of Beverly High School’s run to the 2018 Division 2 North championship but had missed out on a potential MIAA state tournament run their senior season because of the pandemic.

With the 2020 American Legion season shut down because of COVID-19, Beverly played in the independent Essex County Baseball League. When the pop-up summer league opted not to hold a season-ending tournament, the top teams faced off one final time, with Newburyport besting Beverly, 6-1.

For Beverly Post 331, the road to the American Legion World Series started with a loss 366 days ago in Rowley.

Advertisement

“They weren’t happy, so I told them, ‘You’re all age-eligible to come back. You’re all friends. Do you want to do this as a group?’ ” Levine recalled. “To a man, they all said yes.”

The rest is history. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Beverly (17-2) will play in its first American Legion World Series game in Shelby, N.C., taking on Dubuque County, Iowa.

“This is a state championship for us,” said ace pitcher Brayden Clark. “After having our senior season taken away, to end it like this is something else. I can’t ask for anything better.”

After an 8-1 regular season, Post 331 went 5-0 in the Massachusetts tournament, beating Milton, 5-2, July 28 to capture the team’s first state championship.

Beverly then won four of five games in the Northeast Regional, including back-to-back shutouts by Salve Regina’s Clark and Worcester Polytechnic’s Eric DePiero. Over his last three starts (19⅔ innings), Clark has allowed two earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out 22.

Beverly’s pitching has been strong all year, with Clark and DePiero buffetted by a bullpen that includes Salve Regina’s Nick McIntyre, who earned the victory in the regional championship game, Cooper Gavin, Lee Pacheco, Brennan Frost, and Noah Guanci.

Advertisement

With such a strong staff, the key to Post 331′s postseason dominance has been the emergence of its offense, which has been elevated by Pacheco, one of the team’s few new additions this summer. A Salem resident who won a 2019 Division 2 state championship at St. Mary’s of Lynn, Pacheco has manned third base while swinging a sweltering bat. Over his last six games, the Northern Essex transfer from Southern New Hampshire is hitting .583 with 8 RBIs and 4 runs.

Frost (.438, 3 extra-base hits), a 2021 Beverly grad, Salve Regina’s Tyler Petrosino (6 hits, 5 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 extra-base hits), and McIntyre, who had a hit in all five regional games after reaching the College World Series with his Wheaton College team, have delivered key hits too.

“I’ve said it since the state tournament: If we hit, we’ll be in every game,” Levine said. “My pitchers are pretty good and my defense is pretty good. Hitting will be the key.”

Specifically, the hitting at the bottom of the lineup could be the pivot point.

Twin brothers Will and Austin Foglietta are usually found in the Nos. 8-9 spots, following rising senior Nick Fox, who scored the winning run against Newport. The Fogliettas are Salem High graduates, and when they get on base — which they did three times in the state championship game and twice in the regional title game — it adds a dynamic element to Post 331′s lineup.

Advertisement

“Those guys are key for getting us to the big bats, through walks or hitting the ball or reaching on an error,” Levine said.

After punching its ticket to Shelby Sunday evening, Beverly has navigated a whirlwind few days. After waking at 3 a.m. Tuesday for an early flight out of Manchester, N.H., the players were greeted upon arrival by the Kiwanis Club of Shelby, their host organization.

After orientation and dinner at a local brewery with their “team mother,” the Beverly players woke up Wednesday morning for team photos and a 45-minute practice on Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium, which has been home to the ALWS since 2011.

“It’s amazing, it really is amazing,” Levine said of the pristine Carolina clay infield. “Not a bad hop.”

The rest of the week will include a downtown party in Shelby with barbecue and a band, a practice at a local high school, the Parade of Champions, and visits to Kings Mountain and the Olympic Training Center in Charlotte.

“They’re all excited,” Levine said. “Once we got here, it became memorable. It’s pretty surreal to be here.”

But the players aren’t happy simply taking in the sights. As one of eight Legion teams still standing, they have a chance to capture Massachusetts’s first World Series title in 84 years — since East Lynn in 1937.

Advertisement

“With these guys, if they play loose, anything can happen now,” Levine said. “We have fun. These kids are relentless and resilient.”

American Legion World Series

at Keeter Stadium, Shelby, N.C.

Thursday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. — Fargo (N.D.) Post 400 vs. Honolulu

1 p.m. — Dubuque County, Iowa, vs. Beverly Post 331

4 p.m. — Midland (Mich.) Berryhill Post 165 vs. Idaho Falls Post 56

7:30 p.m. — Tupelo (Miss.) 49ers vs. Ridge (Md.) St. Mary’s Post 255

Friday, Aug. 13

4 p.m. — Fargo (N.D.) Post 400 vs. Tupelo (Miss.) 49ers

7 p.m. — Ridge (Md.) St. Mary’s Post 255 vs. Honolulu

Saturday, Aug. 14

1 p.m. — Dubuque County, Iowa vs. Idaho Falls Post 56

4 p.m. — Midland (Mich.) Berryhill Post 165 vs. Beverly Post 331

7:30 p.m. — Tupelo (Miss.) 49ers vs. Honolulu

Sunday, Aug. 15

1 p.m. — Dubuque County, Iowa vs. Midland (Mich.) Berryhill Post 165

4 p.m. — Ridge (Md.) St. Mary’s Post 255 vs. Fargo (N.D.) Post 400

7:30 p.m. — Beverly Post 331 vs. Idaho Falls (Idaho) Post 56

Monday, Aug. 16

4 p.m. — Stars division winner vs. Stripes division runner-up, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Stripes division winner vs. Stars division runner-up, ESPNU

Tuesday, Aug. 17

6:30 p.m. — Championship game, ESPNU