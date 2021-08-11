In Brockton’s Hoop Alliance Mentoring Program, basketball is a way to get better at the game of life

“When I sat back and realized these quality connections were not happening, it frustrated me,” he said. “So I said, ‘all right, so let’s use basketball as a tool.’”

Working at the Boys and Girls Club of Brockton for 15 years, he saw how some of the high school basketball players in the city were so advanced that they were not getting an adequate challenge from their friends. Lamarre also noticed that many young Black men did not have “consistent” and “meaningful” relationships with mentors.

He began reaching out to colleges across the state and players playing professionally. Lamarre gave the players a simple proposition: You get a free summer basketball league with one condition — you have to play alongside and mentor some of the best high school players in the Brockton area.

The Hoop Alliance Mentoring Program held in conjunction with the Brockton Summer Basketball League just wrapped up its seventh year. It features some of the best basketball players from the Brockton area, some as young as 14 as well as players like Nisre Zouzoua, who plays professionally in France; Marcus Azor (UMass Boston); Chauncey Cheeks (New England College).

While the program gives players an opportunity to grow on the court, it has become a safe haven for young Black men and a place that uses basketball to learn skills that apply to everyday life.

“It’s not a men’s league where the main goal is to win,” said Jamal Rahman, a coach and sponsor of the league. “We all want to win, of course, but the goal of the league is not just to come and play basketball. It’s to build up the guys coming up underneath you.”

The preparation begins in early March, with interviews for mentors. To be eligible, players have to be playing basketball collegiately, professionally, or played at that level previously. Lamarre packages the mentors into six “elite packages” with five mentors in each for the program’s draft.

The league has tryouts in June for high school players ages 14-19. Some of the best players at tryouts get an invite to the league’s A-division draft. At the draft, players must wear formal attire. Lamarre says the purpose is to teach the younger players to associate formal dress with positivity.

“I want to teach them that it’s not only wearing suits for funerals or court or anything like that,” said Lamarre, 33.

Kurtis Hudson, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, heading to the University of Hartford on a full basketball scholarship, said the draft experience was a great way to prepare for the NBA draft, which he is “praying” he is dressing up for in a few years.

Coaches select four high school players to each of the six teams, and those not chosen play in the league’s developmental division. The A-division roster stays at nine players to give players dominating the developmental division a chance to move up.

The A-division plays games on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The developmental division plays on Wednesday nights. On Mondays, one team practices while another goes to a classroom setting, and the coaches and mentors talk to the high school players on their team about a topic that Lamarre chooses, ranging from drunk driving to changing a tire.

Henderson said the sessions give participants something to look forward to, and keeps many out of trouble.

“I think it saved some of my friends from getting into the streets,” said Henderson, 19, who has played in the league since he was 14. “Now they want to stick around, stay in shape, and play basketball. This league brings the best out.”

Aliyah Brito was a fan of the program for five seasons before joining the staff and helping with the day-to-day operations this season. Brito said the best thing about the league is how everyone involved uses basketball as a metaphor for life.

“We teach them that how they act on the court — how you respond to certain outcomes of a play, how you react to the opposing teams — will be the same in life and you have to control those emotions,” she said.

After a few years, Lamarre could not keep the program going on his salary, so he began fundraising with local businesses around the Brockton area, who donate from $500 to $1,000 each season. He matches the total to keep the league going.

Mentor Shane Coleman said even with the amount of time and money Lamarre has put into the program, he makes everyone feel like the league is theirs.

“I play in a lot of men’s leagues, and these leagues cost money, these jerseys cost money, everything costs money, but everything is free for these kids,” Coleman said. “I think that shows that Mario is really trying to help these kids go somewhere in life.”

Lamarre said possibly as early as next summer, the league will add a girls division. He hopes the league can grow nationally and is hoping to make it an official non-profit organization.

“I always told myself, ‘Man, I wish I had more mentors. I wish I had somebody great at what I want to do in front of me on a consistent basis,’” he said. “I’m really driving for kids not to have to go through what I went through and have a lack of.

“Anything could happen to me, and you know what happens to programs like this in inner cities? It dies out when that one person that everybody respects is not there anymore. That’s why I always give them credit. I make decisions with everyone to make sure it is not one-sided, so the league stays around forever.”

Shawn Goss, a recent Brockton High graduate and future UMass Boston player, goes to the hoop during a July game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.