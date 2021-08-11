Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for All-Star DeMar DeRozan

A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls’ intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.

DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.

DeRozan, who turned 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with newcomer Lonzo Ball leading a revamped backcourt following a sign-and-trade from New Orleans.

Pistons re-sign trio of guards

The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Detroit acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Pistons.

Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. He has scored nearly eight points a game over three seasons with New Orleans and Detroit.

McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit. He has scored almost six points a game over five seasons with Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.

Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the Cincinnati Open, and likely won't play again until the US Open. Nick Wass/Associated Press

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal also drops out of Cincinnati Open

After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said Wednesday he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months. The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the US Open. Nadal won the US Open in 2019, the last time he entered. Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin. The 35-year-old Nadal played last week in Washington, winning his match against Jack Sock and losing to Lloyd Harris — both in three sets. Nadal was bothered by the foot there. That marked his first competition in about two months. After losing to Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11, Nadal sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics because of the injury and went about three weeks without practicing. The Western & Southern Open starts Saturday. The US Open begins Aug. 30 in New York . . . Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic. Auger-Aliassime, who is from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round in Toronto. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics. “I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn’t win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,” Auger-Aliassime said. “There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that’s taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don’t know.” In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Justin Rose will receive the Payne Stewart Award for character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity. Ian Walton/Associated Press

GOLF

Justin Rose honored with Payne Stewart Award

Justin Rose of England has been selected to receive the Payne Stewart Award, one of the premier awards on the PGA Tour that recognizes character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity. The award is named after the three-time major champion who died in a private plane accident in 1999, four months after he won the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and a month after a US victory in the Ryder Cup at The Country Club in Brookline. Rose, a former US Open champion and Olympic gold medalist, and wife Kate have established a foundation geared toward feeding and educating children. Most recently, they created the Rose Ladies Series to provide women playing opportunities when the Ladies European Tour and other circuits shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic . . . Oakmont Country Club was named the second “anchor” course for the US Open in an announcement that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania. Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the 2030 US Open. That will be the 100-year anniversary of Bobby Jones completing the Grand Slam. The final piece of what was called the “impregnable quadrilateral” in 1930 was the US Amateur at Merion. The USGA announced the future sites during the US Amateur at Oakmont, the course outside Pittsburgh with a reputation as being among the toughest in America. It already has hosted a record nine US Opens, most recently in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major.

Richie Burke, who stepped down as coach of the Washington Spirit on Tuesday, has been suspended by the NWSL team. Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post

SOCCER

NWSL’s Washington Spirit suspend former coach

The National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit said it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players. The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online. “We take these allegations very seriously and are undertaking an immediate investigation. Burke has been suspended pending the investigation and is prohibited from contacting players and staff and our facilities,” the Spirit’s statement said. “We, as a team, will not tolerate any situation for our players and staff that is less than professional. Our athletes, and all of those who support them, deserve the absolute best.” On Tuesday, the Spirit announced that Burke had resigned as the club’s coach and would be re-assigned to its front office. That news release included a statement from Larry Best, the team’s president of sporting operations, saying: “Yesterday Richie advised me of some health concerns and we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of him and of the club for him to step down as our coach. Once Richie’s health improves, he will join the sporting operations front office staff.”

MISCELLANY

Jets sign defenseman Neal Pionk to four-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million. The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement The Jets acquired the Nebraska native in a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he’s scored nine goals and recorded 68 assists to lead all Jets defensemen in scoring. A salary arbitration hearing had been set for Friday . . . Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died Monday but did not provide further details. Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team. Cameron Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Ore. He won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay . . . A 16-year-old Nebraska high school football player died after a heat-related medical emergency at a practice. Drake Geiger died Tuesday night after medics were called to South High School, where Geiger had collapsed on a practice field, an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said. Geiger had a pulse when medics arrived and was treated for heat exposure and taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzgerald said . . . A racehorse trainer pleaded guilty in New York to charges related to a scheme to give horses performance enhancing drugs so they perform better. Jorge Navarro entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 17. Navarro was charged last year along with over two dozen others in a crackdown by federal authorities on what they described as a widespread international scheme to speed up horses with drugs.