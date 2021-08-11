Did the Red Sox hit rock bottom with Tuesday’s loss to the Rays? They sure hope so

The Red Sox can only hope they hit rock bottom Tuesday night against the Rays, when yet another late-inning meltdown pushed them further down the American League East standings they led a few short weeks ago. After the bullpen gave up six runs in the final three innings and the division deficit fell to a season-worst five games, even the most optimistic among us had to wonder if this is as bad as it gets.

The thing about hitting rock bottom is that you don’t really know you are there until you are gone. Until you start to climb back out, when hindsight allows you to look back and see how bad it all was, you just keep falling, your body and spirit absorbing bruises along the way.

I’m looking at you, Alex Cora.

“After the game, the emotions were high, and we felt like we are the worst team in the big leagues,” Cora acknowledged Wednesday, hours before the Sox took on Tampa in the middle game of this critical three-game series.

But then, he did for himself what he always tries to do for his team. He put it in perspective.

“I do believe that as a manager my job is to cancel the noise,” he said. “It gets loud, it gets loud when you’re winning, it gets loud when you’re losing. These are the things we talked about in spring training. We play in a special place. We are not irrelevant. People care about this team. They enjoy the highs and they let us know when things are not going great.

“My job as a manager is to cancel the noise and make sure they understand this is part of the process … You start breaking it down, what happened [Tuesday night], losing a 1-0 game on Sunday, winning a 2-1 game on Saturday, a bad inning on Friday, that’s where you sit back and like, ‘We’re not as good as we were, but we’re not as bad as where we’re at right now.’

“We’re good, but we have to keep working at it. That’s on me. That’s my job to do it. You stay the course.”

Perspective gained from a deep breath, perhaps an adult beverage, and a chance to reflect on the way a baseball season works. The 162-game grind that all but guarantees a slump like the one the Sox have been mired in since the All Star break, losing 10 of 12 heading into Wednesday night’s game. The painful truth that a slump like that in August is so much more deflating than June, or even July. The gnawing frustration that the few trade deadline moves the Sox did make (Kyle Schwarber?) haven’t yet been able to contribute, while the ones they didn’t make (bullpen help anyone?) are stretching their existing personnel beyond capacity.

This is a team that cannot afford the type of defensive mistakes, hanging curveballs, low contact percentages or missed opportunities that have plagued them since the break. It’s all too easy to hang the dunce cap on closer Matt Barnes, and to be sure, his numbers since the break are alarming. But they have as much to do with overuse as they do with underperforming, leaving Cora to all but apologize to Barnes after the loss Tuesday night, when Barnes entered a tie game in the ninth and gave up four runs.

“He’s doing his best. I should probably take care of him in a sense. It’s not fair obviously, he wants to do it, he’s willing to do it, it’s been a grind for him lately,” Cora said after the game, adding Wednesday that Barnes would be unavailable for at least two days.

“As valuable as he is to us, how much we rely on him, in certain situations we’re better off staying away from him. For us to be better, everybody has to contribute. It’s more that than anything else. We still trust the guy. He’s still good.”

Instead of zeroing in on someone like Barnes, try looking at the fifth inning Tuesday, when the Sox nursed a 4-2 lead, put runners on second and third with one out, and got nothing out of it. Those are opportunities they can’t let slip away.

“We were one hit away from putting them away and we didn’t do it,” Cora said. “That’s been happening a lot. We haven’t been able to add to a lead and been able to breathe during the game. We just need a good, sound game, where we can enjoy the last out, and breathe a little and be able to enjoy it.”

What’s become increasingly obvious with the Red Sox is just how small their margin for error is, a margin that for the first half of the season seemed to allow just enough room for them to do well, their rise to first place as unexpected as it was enjoyable. But even as course corrections go, this has been a stunning free fall. Pick whatever number you’d like — a 2-8 road trip, 10 losses in 12 games, five losses in the last six, 22 earned runs given up by the bullpen in the last six games — all of them tell the same story.

The Red Sox are falling. They are flailing. They need to start digging out now, before the Rays run away, before the Yankees or A’s leave them in the wild-card dust too. Maybe Tuesday’s game was indeed rock bottom, a game that deserved the first question Cora was asked in its wake. “Can it get any worse than this?”

His answer? “I hope not.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.