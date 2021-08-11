Former NFL players petition US Department of Justice to probe civil rights violations in concussion settlement

In a civil rights lawsuit filed last August, two former NFL players alleged that race-norming — optional in standard medicine — had been secretly negotiated into the settlement as a requirement, and that the practice made it more difficult for Black former players to qualify for payouts for dementia claims.

The complaints by former players focused on “race-norming,” a controversial practice in neuropsychology in which Black patients’ cognitive test scores are curved differently than White patients’ test scores, based on research that has found African Americans perform worse on some tests of cognition than Caucasians.

Several former NFL players and their wives petitioned the Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate whether the civil rights of hundreds — and potentially thousands — of Black former players have been violated in the settlement of landmark NFL class-action concussion litigation.

Records obtained by The Washington Post show that doctors examining players had little choice but to use race-norming, and that the NFL and the law firm in charge of overseeing payouts repeatedly challenged claims of Black players whose doctors didn’t race norm.

A judge dismissed the former players’ lawsuit but expressed concern about race-norming and directed a mediator to examine the issue. In June, both the NFL and Chris Seeger, the lead lawyer for the class of more than 20,000 former players, publicly pledged to remove race-norming from the settlement, and they are in ongoing, confidential negotiations on the matter.

Both Brad Karp, lead lawyer for the NFL in the settlement, and Seeger have denied allegations raised in the lawsuit, and have insisted doctors make the ultimate decisions on whether to race-norm scores. But those arguments have been met with skepticism by several former players, who note the league’s racial makeup, with Black players comprising more than 50 to 70 percent of roster spots, according to various estimates.

“The owners obviously did this to save money,” said Charles Mann, the former Washington Football Team defensive end, who was one of five players directly involved with Wednesday’s efforts. “We need fresh blood, new people to come in here and take a look at this.”

Colts extend GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts gave general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich contract extensions through 2026.

Both Ballard and Reich have signed the deals, the Colts announced.

“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager/head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” said Colts owner Jim Irsay. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the ‘Horseshoe.’ Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”

Ballard was hired Jan. 29, 2017 and is entering his 21st NFL season. In his four seasons overseeing football operations, Indianapolis has two double-digit win records (11-5 in 2020 and 10-6 in 2018) and playoff appearances in those years. Ballard was selected the 2018 NFL top executive by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Reich enters his fourth season as head coach. Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm. He has 29 years of NFL experience both as a player (1985-1998) and coach (2006-present). He rejoined the Colts after spending six seasons on the team’s coaching staff from 2006-2011.

Seahawks release troubled DE Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end on Wednesday.

Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles.

He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Even though Smith missed the Seahawks’ offseason program, coach Pete Carroll said early in training camp that the team was ready to support Smith.

Smith was the 11th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft. He set an NFL record with 33½ sacks in his first two seasons before his career spiraled out of control due to multiple drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested in 2018 on a domestic violence charge in San Francisco.

The Seahawks also announced they signed linebacker Lakiem Williams.

Panthers bolster linebacking corps

The Carolina Panthers signed Josh Bynes to provide veteran depth at linebacker with projected starter Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an undisclosed injury. Bynes, 31, started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Bynes has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5½ sacks. Carolina needed help at linebacker with Perryman’s return uncertain and the team being in Indianapolis to scrimmage the Colts this week . . . Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. Now it’s not clear when the rookie out of Minnesota might return. “It’ll be a number of weeks. So, I don’t know how many,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not going to be months, but it will be weeks. We’ll see where we’re at.”