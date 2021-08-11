Game 116: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

For the second game in a row, the Red Sox got off to promising start, only to see the bullpen squander it. Tuesday night they jumped out to a 4-1 lead, only to see the Rays score the last seven runs for the 8-4 win.

The two teams will be back at it again Wednesday night. Nate Eovaldi will look to bounce back from a pair of bad outings as the Red Sox try to turn things around.