Rays at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 116: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Updated August 11, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Nate Eovaldi is winless in his last five starts.John Tlumacki

For the second game in a row, the Red Sox got off to promising start, only to see the bullpen squander it. Tuesday night they jumped out to a 4-1 lead, only to see the Rays score the last seven runs for the 8-4 win.

The two teams will be back at it again Wednesday night. Nate Eovaldi will look to bounce back from a pair of bad outings as the Red Sox try to turn things around.

Lineups

RAYS (69-44): TBA

Pitching: LHP Josh Fleming (9-5, 4.12 ERA)

RED SOX (65-50): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-7, 4.07 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Randy Arozarena 0-8, Ji-Man Choi 5-13, Nelson Cruz 2-9, Yandy Díaz 2-10, Wander Franco 1-3, Kevin Kiermaier 3-13, Brandon Lowe 3-14, Manuel Margot 1-4, Austin Meadows 6-15, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Joey Wendle 6-11, Mike Zunino 1-7.

Red Sox vs. Fleming: Jonathan Araúz 1-1, Xander Bogaerts 3-4, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 2-3, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 0-5, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Christian Vázquez 1-4.

Stat of the day: The Rays are 16-7 (.696) since the All-Star break and 9-2 in their last 11 games.

Notes: The Red Sox have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and are 10-14 since the All-Star break. They are 14-25 vs. the Rays since the start of 2019. … They Rays have an MLB-leading 36th come-from-behind wins, including each game of the current 5-game winning streak. … Eovaldi is winless in his last five starts, and 3-6 with a 5.24 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts) vs. Tampa Bay. … Fleming has alternated between the rotation and bullpen this season, although his last four appearances have been starts, including a a win over the Red Sox on July 30 when he allowed three runs in five innings.

