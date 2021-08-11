‘Good chance’ Red Sox’ Kyle Schwarber begins rehab assignment Thursday

Schwarber has been out of action since early July because of a hamstring injury. He was still rehabbing the injury when the Nationals traded him to Boston on July 29 for pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez .

The rehab waiting game that Kyle Schwarber has had to play since the Red Sox acquired him before the trade deadline last month is coming closer to an end.

Schwarber continued his recovery once he joined the Sox but had a setback last week in Toronto when he suffered a groin injury. Schwarber was still able to work out and take batting practice on the field, and said he was eager to return to action.

Advertisement

Asked how long Schwarber’s rehab assignment might last, Cora joked, “If it’s up to him, he’ll probably say hi to the guys and come back and perform.”

Before the hamstring injury, Schwarber was on a tear. He hit .280 in June with 16 home runs and 30 RBIs. He had a historic stretch, matching the record with 12 home runs in a 10-game span set by Albert Belle in 1995.

For the season, Schwarber is hitting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBIs. Cora was confident that every measure had been taken to get Schwarber back to that form.

“I think we’ve done everything possible to get him to a spot that, offensively, he feels right,” Cora said. “Indoor, outdoor, everything. Velocity, spin, everything.”

As the Red Sox search for pop that’s been missing from the lineup, Cora pointed to Schwarber’s production in 2016 that helped push the Cubs to the World Series championship. Schwaber played just two regular-season games that year after tearing his ACL and LCL in an outfield collision, but he returned for the postseason and hit .412 in the World Series.

Advertisement

“You guys saw what happened when they won the World Series, how quick he came back and how good he was,” Cora said. “So don’t bet against him. I think it’s just a matter of he feels great, he moves well, and we go from there.”

Staff assignments

As the Sox ready their rotation for the return of Chris Sale on Saturday, Cora refrained from officially announcing Thursday’s starter, but rookie righthander Tanner Houck appears to be in line to make his sixth start of the season after arriving at Fenway on Tuesday from Worcester. Nick Pivetta is set to pitch on Friday in the series opener against the Orioles.

Houck, who pitched last Saturday in Toronto as the Sox’ 27th man in a doubleheader, has not yet to be added to the roster.

Meanwhile, Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez have headed to the bullpen to make room in the rotation for Houck and Sale. Richards is 6-7 with a 5.22 ERA, while Pérez is 7-8, 4.80.

Cora described Richards and Pérez as “disappointed” by the decision, yet understanding.

“Disappointed because they see themselves as starters,” Cora said. “But at the same time, understanding where we’re at and the people that are coming here to contribute. It starts with Chris, and everybody knows that Tanner is part of the equation.”

Richards and Pérez have experience coming out of the bullpen. Richards has made 59 career appearances in relief with a 4.37 ERA. Pérez has come out of the bullpen 18 times in his career with a 4.68 ERA.

Advertisement

Cora was bullish on Pérez potential going forward, particularly after seeing his fastball flirt with 96 miles per hour in Tuesday night’s loss to the Rays.

“His stuff, we do believe is going to be a little bit better, velocity-wise,” Cora said. “Where we’re at right now, we can use them as multiple-inning guys in high-leverage situations in close games where we’re down.

“We’ve got a lot of games to play and there’s stuff that can happen or adjustments that we might make throughout these few weeks. But I do believe we can use him in multiple innings to give us length to get to the next wave of relief.”

Vázquez on leave

Catcher Christian Vázquez was placed on the bereavement list shortly before Wednesday night’s first pitch. His spot on the active roster was filled by Connor Wong, who was called up from Worcester.

With Josh Fleming make the start for the Rays, Cora already had plugged Kevin Plawecki into the lineup behind the plate, looking to take advantage of Plawecki’s bat, particularly against lefthanded pitching. Plawecki is hitting .313 on the season, .364 against lefties.

“We need his at-bats,” Cora said. “They’re quality at-bats. It’s not a knock on Christian, but where we’re at, we need his at-bats. It’s been pretty solid, getting on base, hitting the ball hard, using the whole field and that’s the reason he’s playing today.

“We’ve been going through a stretch where we’re facing lefties, and as a unit we haven’t produced,” said Cora. “So those guys that hit lefties, we need them in the lineup.”

Advertisement

Hurdle cleared

The scoreless inning that Ryan Brasier threw Tuesday in Worcester went beyond baseball for Cora. Brasier was placed on the injured list May 3 with a calf injury, and while throwing a simulated game in Fort Myers, Fla., in June he was struck in the head by a line drive. “It’s just amazing that he’s doing this, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “Personally, and you guys heard me talk a month ago, it’s not that I doubted him because I’ve seen him overcome a lot of stuff, but the light at the end of the tunnel was way out there. And now it’s close, which is great. He’s been through a lot. I can’t even imagine. The fact that he’s performing and there’s no hesitation is amazing.” Brasier is set to throw again Thursday in Worcester, but any timetable for a return was unimportant to Cora. “He’s getting closer, which is awesome,” Cora said. “Forget the Red Sox, for the kid to be able to pull this off so soon and at this level is amazing.” ... Danny Santana (groin) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) will continue to work out with the possibility of starting rehab assignments next week, according to Cora.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.