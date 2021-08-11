Quarterfinals set at Massachusetts Women’s Amateur golf tournament

PLYMOUTH — Five of the eight players still standing in the 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship are teenagers after the first two rounds of match play, as they survived hot and gusty conditions Wednesday at Plymouth Country Club.

Medalist Rebecca Skoler, 19 of Needham, withstood a scare in her morning match, but never trailed in the afternoon to make it to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. Westford sisters Molly Smith, 16, and Morgan Smith, 17, also advanced, as did Bridgewater’s Victoria Veator, 16, and Chestnut Hill’s Catie Schernecker, 19.

Veator, an Ursuline Academy sophomore who shot an even-par 73 to lead her school to the MIAA North/Central/West girls’ golf championship in June at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, produced the biggest upset of the day. The 18th seeded Veator knocked out No. 2 seed Tracy Martin of Vesper Country Club, 3 and 2, to advance.