Quarterfinals set at Massachusetts Women’s Amateur golf tournament

PLYMOUTH — Five of the eight players still standing in the 118th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship are teenagers after the first two rounds of match play, as they survived hot and gusty conditions Wednesday at Plymouth Country Club.
Medalist Rebecca Skoler, 19 of Needham, withstood a scare in her morning match, but never trailed in the afternoon to make it to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. Westford sisters Molly Smith, 16, and Morgan Smith, 17, also advanced, as did Bridgewater’s Victoria Veator, 16, and Chestnut Hill’s Catie Schernecker, 19.
Veator, an Ursuline Academy sophomore who shot an even-par 73 to lead her school to the MIAA North/Central/West girls’ golf championship in June at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, produced the biggest upset of the day. The 18th seeded Veator knocked out No. 2 seed Tracy Martin of Vesper Country Club, 3 and 2, to advance.
Molly Smith got off to a torrid start with four birdies on her first six holes, all par-4s, to take down Harvard University senior captain Anina Ku.
Brockton’s Shannon Johnson (2018 champion) and Agawam’s Angela Garvin (2019 champion) also advanced, as did 2016 runner-up Jennifer Keim, of South Yarmouth.
Tied through 11 holes, University of Maryland standout Garvin took control by winning holes 12-14, including a right-to-left breaking birdie putt on the par-5 12th to pull ahead of US Senior Women’s Open participant Sue Curtin beating her 1-up. The match went the distance, though, as Curtin stuck her tee shot inside 10 feet left of the pin on the 15th to make birdie and then won the 17th with a par. However, Garvin made par to keep her march going for a second title in three years.