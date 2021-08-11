For the Red Sox, pieces aren’t fitting together

We’d try to make it work with a few bricks meant for the Batmobile, but it wasn’t quite the same.

It was fun to help him. But all too often we’d get halfway through putting the Millennium Falcon back together and realize some pieces were missing.

Before he grew his hair long and started playing the drums, my nephew loved to play with Lego. Stars Wars, Batman, you name it.

That’s the problem Red Sox manager Alex Cora has these days. He doesn’t have the right pieces to make it work.

Is there a Lego Titanic?

The Sox lost again, 8-4, against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. They led, 4-2, after five innings before giving up six runs on nine hits, six walks, and a series of poor defensive plays.

Advertisement

That’s 10 losses in the last 12 games for the Sox, who are now five games behind the Rays in the division.

Matt Barnes, pitching for the fourth time in four days, entered a 4-4 game in the ninth inning and allowed four runs.

Cora would have preferred not to use Barnes. But Adam Ottavino wasn’t available, and his other options weren’t better given that the trade deadline produced only underwhelming Austin Davis and Hansel Robles.

Alex Cora takes the baseball from Matt Barnes in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Fenway. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

That Barnes was back on the mound speaks to the poor depth in the bullpen.

Barnes nearly pulled it off. But Francisco Mejia’s two-out double scored two runs and a third came when right fielder Hunter Renfroe overran the ball.

Earlier in the inning, Barnes had to throw three extra pitches to get the second out when first baseman Franchy Cordero couldn’t catch a routine foul pop.

“Barnsie right now, he’s doing his best,” Cora said. “I should, kind of like, take care of him in a sense. That’s not fair, obviously. But he wants to do it. He’s willing to do it.”

Advertisement

Barnes, an All-Star for the first time this season, has allowed seven runs over two innings in his last four appearances.

The righthander stayed in the dugout long after the final out, talking to several teammates.

“We’re getting a little frustrated,” said Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched well into the sixth inning before the bullpen imploded.

It wasn’t just the ninth inning.

The Sox entrusted a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning to rookie Garrett Whitlock, who hadn’t given up a run in more than a month. He got an out before Manuel Margot grounded a single through the right side.

Kiké Hernández can't seem to believe what the scoreboard says after the Rays tied the game Tuesday night at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Brandon Lowe followed with a line drive off the wall. Margot, who runs well, easily had third base. But J.D. Martinez threw the ball there anyway and Lowe moved up to second.

Martinez, usually the designated hitter, was playing left field because Alex Verdugo is on paternity leave and the Sox don’t have any other outfielders beyond Marwin Gonzalez, who has a .566 OPS.

Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi followed with a two-run double. The Sox might have had a lefty reliever ready for Choi, but Cora wanted to save Josh Taylor and Whitlock was a better option than Davis or Martín Pérez.

With the game now tied, Cordero led off the bottom of the inning with a strikeout. Cordero, who is hitting .197, was in the lineup because the Sox are platooning him at first base with another unproductive hitter, Bobby Dalbec.

Advertisement

The Sox needed a first baseman at the trade deadline 12 days ago. They acquired injured left fielder Kyle Schwarber and are teaching him how to play first base. He’s at least a week away from being on the roster.

By then will it even matter?

A 65-50 record, fifth-best in the American League, suggests the Sox can be salvaged. But the team that piled up victories in the first half has vanished.

The pitching is beaten up, the defense is shaky, and a once-potent lineup has averaged 3.79 runs since the All-Star break.

Xander Bogaerts, who went 2-for-4 Tuesday, appears to be in disbelief after grounding into a double play early in the loss. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“We have a good team, but we have to keep working at what we’re trying to accomplish and get better on the field,” Cora said. “For us to do this, we have to play a better brand of baseball.”

Half the crowd of 28,356 fled Fenway Park before the top of the ninth inning finished. The Sox once led the majors in comeback wins but those days seem long ago.

The pieces just don’t fit, and Sox fans know it.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.