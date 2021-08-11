Red Sox rebound against Rays in a big way, by scoring 20 runs

But more than looking at the glass as half-full, Cora simply looked at the numbers. The Red Sox have been the second-best-hitting team in baseball this season with two outs (.254), but their .240 average over the past 14 games was in the middle of the pack. They were hitting .264 with runners in scoring position before the break, eighth in baseball, but over that past 14 games that had dived to .165.

Without question, the Sox’ slide since the All-Star break was starting to raise the temperature in the clubhouse. Players were starting to wear frustration on their faces. Cora was trying his best to mask his own disappointment with a sense of optimism.

Part of Alex Cora’s job as Red Sox manager is to keep a level head in order to keep things from falling apart.

“I know you guys know the numbers — sometimes I’ve tried to avoid the numbers — but the fact that we haven’t been good with men in scoring position, the fact that we haven’t been good with men on third and less than two out, the numbers are eye-opening,” Cora said. “There’s two ways of seeing it — and I’ll take the positive way — we should get back to normal sooner rather than later because this is out of the norm.”

The numbers rushed back in the Sox’ direction Wednesday in a 20-8 win over the Rays. The Sox lineup mashed its biggest night of the season, roughing up Rays starter Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay bullpen.

Kiké Hernández, who went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, had three hits through three innings. Hunter Renfroe went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Bobby Dalbec went 2 for 3 and drove in a career-high five runs.

The Sox didn’t waste many scoring opportunities. They hung three runs on Fleming in the first inning thanks to RBI doubles from Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts, and an RBI single from J.D. Martinez.

They tacked on to the lead in the second with a two-out double from Renfroe that scored Dalbec and Hernandez, widening the lead to 5-0.

The Sox blew the doors open in the fourth with Fleming searching for a feel for his pitches. With one out and runners on first and second, Rafael Devers delivered a run-scoring double that stretched the lead to six. Fleming intentionally walked Martinez to load the bases, then walked Kevin Plawecki on four pitches, letting Renfroe trot home and push the lead to 7-0.

Marwin Gonzalez singled to right to score Devers. Dalbec followed up with a line-drive single to right that plated Martinez and Plawecki and gave the Sox a 10-0 lead.

Fleming lasted just 3⅓ innings, his shortest start of the season. His 10 earned runs and 11 hits allowed, as well as six walks, were all career highs.

But the Sox weren’t done doing damage. They made the score even more lopsided with a four-run fifth inning. Martinez stroked an RBI single to right and Dalbec lifted a fly ball that sailed over the head of Rays right fielder Randy Arozarena and dropped in for a three-run triple.

The 14-0 lead allowed Sox starter Nate Eovaldi to cruise through seven innings. He didn’t give up a run until the sixth, when Brandon Lowe stung him for a solo homer.

The Sox snapped a six-game losing streak to the Rays and, for Cora, it was a sign that the numbers eventually have to even out.

“There’s some times that you hit .400 with men in scoring position, and there’s times that you hit .190 like we’re doing now,” Cora said. “So when everything goes back to reality, we should be a good offensive team. We should be OK. We’re going to be OK.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.