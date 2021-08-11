Patriots have more at stake Thursday vs. Washington than in the usual preseason opener

“Michael Jordan told me this one time when we were back in Chicago,” Rivera told reporters this week. “When it comes down to clutch time, who comes to the ball hard? Who doesn’t seem to come off that pick as hard as they should? So when we get into the games like this, you really watch for those things. And it tells you.”

The game may not have any stakes in regard to the standings, but the coaches will be watching intently to see who shines and who falters.

Washington coach Ron Rivera passed a message along to his players this week in advance of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Thursday’s game has more at stake than the typical preseason opener. The NFL preseason was cut from four games to three this year to accommodate a 17-game regular season, giving roster-bubble players one less opportunity to impress their coaches.

“We have less opportunity to come together before the tallies really start to count,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said. “I have no clue how it’s going to go. But just know with every snap you get and every opportunity, you have to take it seriously because you don’t know how the preseason is going to play out.”

Gillette Stadium also should have more buzz than it does for a typical exhibition game. It’s the Patriots’ first home game in front of fans since January 2020, because of the pandemic.

Football-wise, it will likely be Cam Newton’s first appearance with a revamped offense, as well as Mac Jones’s first appearance in a Patriots uniform. It is unclear how much Newton and Jones will play, but discerning eyes will watch closely to see how each quarterback handles himself in the offense and whether Jones, the 15th overall pick, deserves a chance to play early in the regular season.

Advertisement

Coach Bill Belichick did not say how much he will play his starters, except that he will do “what’s best for each individual and how that fits together as a team.”

Considering the Patriots have four to six new starters on each side of the ball, it would be surprising if Belichick didn’t play most of his starters for at least the first quarter. The Patriots have practiced in full pads just four times in the first two weeks of training camp.

Rivera said it is important for all of his players to get action Thursday.

“We’re going to play our guys on Thursday,” he said. “I’ll tell you that right now. I mean, it’s a great opportunity. It’s against a very good football team. Well-coached. So, I’m excited about that potential.”

For the Patriots, that means dealing with a rebuilt Washington offense that now has Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing to Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel (currently injured), and Adam Humphries, and a dominant defensive line that has former first-round picks Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Daron Payne.

The game also will be a reunion between Rivera and Newton, who led the Panthers from 2011-19 and went to a Super Bowl. And it will mark the sixth time since 2014 that Belichick and Rivera have faced each other in the preseason.

“I always have liked to play against Coach Rivera’s teams in preseason,” Belichick said. “Those are good games for us to work on our fundamentals and techniques and see the good, solid, hard-nosed, tough football that he teaches and that they’re good at.”

Advertisement

The Patriots will be without a handful of key players. Tight end Hunter Henry reportedly is out for a couple of weeks after injuring his shoulder. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains on the physically unable to perform list as he returns from a torn hamstring. Center David Andrews, linebacker Chase Winovich, and kicker Nick Folk also have missed recent practices because of injury.

Neither team is game-planning much for Thursday, instead using it to get players used to the schedule of a game week. Belichick said the second and third preseason games will be a little more involved from a preparation standpoint.

“This is a good week for us to start to introduce some scouting report and preparation, methods for players to start to get into a routine on preparing for an opponent,” Belichick said.

Rivera said he still plans to use the third game as the “dry run” for the regular season, despite it being the final preseason game.

“I think that having the three games and then having a two-week prep period for the first game, it’s going to behoove us to play the guys a little bit more,” Rivera said.

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said the players are fired up to get back on the field and hit players from another team.

Advertisement

“Been practicing against each other the last couple of days, beating up on each other, so now it’s exciting to go against somebody,” he said. “So I’m very excited this year to have preseason to match my technique up and see where my skill set is at.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.