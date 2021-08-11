Tigers’ Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill go on IL after outfield collision

The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.

Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness.

BALTIMORE — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision in the previous night’s game.

Hinch said Baddoo is dealing with some pain in addition to his concussion diagnosis.

“He feels like he was in a car crash," Hinch said. "It's a concussion with a pretty significant body soreness.”

The Tigers recalled infielder Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo and selected the contract of infielder Renato Núñez from Toledo. Núñez hit 31 home runs with the Orioles in 2019 but was released by Baltimore last November.

White Sox place Carlos Rodón on IL with shoulder fatigue

The Chicago White Sox placed lefthander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue.

Rodón was headed back to Chicago on Wednesday to receive further testing. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodón’s complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder.

“Hoping it’s a short break and he’ll be back sooner than later,” La Russa said.

Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Righthanded reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Rodón was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa against the Yankees. La Russa altered his starting rotation as a result, pushing Lance Lynn back a day to start Thursday and having Reynaldo López start a bullpen game on Wednesday in the series finale at Minnesota.

La Russa also announced that he wouldn’t be with the team in Iowa. He will be attending a funeral after a death in his family. Miguel Cairo will manage the White Sox.

Rookie Bailey Ober, Twins blank White Sox

Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered, and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0.

Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya, and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

“It has been amazing,” Polanco said of the wins against the White Sox and Astros. “This team is capable of doing a lot of good things. We have really good young talent and we just go out there and try to win every day.”