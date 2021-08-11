2 dead, dozens feared trapped by landslide in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A landslide struck several vehicles traveling on a highway in the hills of northern India on Wednesday, killing at least two people and trapping dozens of others, officials said.

Ten people have been rescued so far from a bus, a truck and a car that were hit by mud and rocks in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state's Kinnaur district, police said.

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, were deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers, police said in a statement. Ten ambulances waited to carry the injured to hospitals.