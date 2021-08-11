China sentences Canadian businessman to 11 years in prison

A court in northeastern China, where Spavor has lived, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after declaring him guilty of spying, deepening a rift with Canada, which has condemned the case as political hostage-taking.

On Wednesday, Spavor became a warning about the growing risks of operating in China, as tensions with the West rise and Beijing takes an increasingly combative approach to defending its interests.

For years, as Michael Spavor tried to expand his business in North Korea, China appeared to offer the stable base from where he could set up deals, tours, and even diplomatic forays into the North involving Dennis Rodman, the retired basketball star.

Advertisement

To China’s critics, the sentence sent an ominous message that the Chinese government under Xi Jinping is willing to add prison sentences to its political armory for pressuring Western governments to make concessions.

The Canadian government said Spavor’s prison term was the Chinese government’s latest move in a campaign to win the release of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecommunications executive held in Canada and facing extradition to the United States. Michael Kovrig, another Canadian arrested in China at around the same time as Spavor in 2018 and accused of spying, is likely to also face conviction and sentencing soon.

Spavor’s imprisonment raises the pressure on the Canadian government and the Biden administration to negotiate with China over Meng. Canada has emphasized that it has the support of allies and on Wednesday diplomats from more than two dozen countries gathered in a show of solidarity at the country’s embassy in Beijing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada criticized the prosecution of both men.

“Our top priority remains securing their immediate release,” Trudeau said in a statement Wednesday after the sentencing of Spavor. “We will continue working around the clock to bring them home as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

President Biden has said he will seek to secure their release. But that could require the United States to drop or modify its case against Meng, so that she can return to China. She faces fraud charges, which she denies, linked to her role as chief financial officer of the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

“Call them hostages, call them what you like, but their fate — and this is how China wants it to look — is intertwined with Ms. Meng’s fate,” said John Kamm, an American businessman and founder of the Dui Hua Foundation, which seeks to win the release of prisoners in China, especially in human rights cases.

“If Ms. Meng is released to go home to China, then you could see a fairly quick resolution for Spavor and Kovrig,” he said. “It’s been a drip, drip, drip process of constant pressure.”

The specifics of the charges against Spavor are unclear. The court in Dandong said in a one-sentence statement that he was guilty of obtaining state secrets and illegally passing them to an unnamed foreign recipient. Spavor may not have to serve out his full sentence. The court said that he would be deported, though it gave no details about the timing.

Canada’s ambassador to Beijing, Dominic Barton, who traveled to Dandong to attend the hearing, later told journalists that the prosecutors had accused Spavor of taking pictures “around airports or those places where one should not take photos” in China, including of military aircraft. Barton also said he had met with Spavor afterward and that he had said he was in good spirits.

Advertisement

David Meale, the chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Beijing, condemned the prosecutions as “a blatant attempt to use human beings as bargaining leverage.”

The Chinese government has denied that Spavor and Kovrig are being kept as political hostages. In demanding Meng’s release, Chinese officials have repeatedly described the executive as a victim of US overreach. Beijing has accused Canada of entrapping Meng and serving as an accomplice to the United States.

Spavor’s conviction came amid closing arguments at the Supreme Court of British Columbia over whether Meng can be extradited. Canadian officials have said that the timing of Spavor’s sentencing, as well as a hearing in the case of another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, on Tuesday, was no coincidence.

In Schellenberg’s case, another court in northeast China upheld a death sentence that was handed down in a one-day retrial in 2019, one month after the police in Canada arrested Meng. Schellenberg had initially been sentenced to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking, but then appealed.

The latest developments will fuel anger in Canada, where attitudes toward the Chinese government have hardened over the prosecution of Spavor and Kovrig. Critics have contrasted the harsh conditions the Canadians have faced with Meng’s opulent lifestyle and ready access to lawyers.

Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, have been held in detention centers for more than two years, cut off from their families and with limited legal and consular access. The two were tried in short and opaque trials in March.

Advertisement

Meng has been out on a bail of 10 million Canadian dollars, or about $8 million, in a seven-bedroom mansion in a rarefied Vancouver neighborhood, where she has had private painting lessons and massages. She wears a GPS tracker on her left ankle and has been able to move around Vancouver.

Spavor’s family, which has said little publicly about him or the trial, released a statement through a lawyer, striking a somewhat hopeful note: “While we disagree with the charges, we realize that this is the next step in the process to bring Michael home.”