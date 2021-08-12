Bearing witness to Black lives

Some months after they first met, Pitts sat for a portrait.

Pitts had come to Providence at 26 in 1959 from Montgomery, Ala., during the Great Migration, when more than 6 million Black people left the South for cities in the North. When Meehan met her, Pitts was a matriarch and a church elder. She had boundaries. But she liked the photographer and stayed in touch. In time, they became friends.

PROVIDENCE — In 2015, when photographer Mary Beth Meehan invited Annye Raye Pitts to sit for a portrait, Pitts turned her down flat.

“Annye Raye Pitts: Witness,” at WaterFire Arts Center, is a testament to that friendship. Meehan collaborated on the project with Pitts’s grandson, Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, a photographer, history teacher, and artistic director of Mixed Magic Theatre.

Advertisement

“Witness” is a companion exhibition to Meehan’s “Eye to Eye,” featuring soulful, large-scale portraits of residents of Brockton, Providence, Silicon Valley, and Newnan, Ga. As a portrait photographer, Meehan aims to get out of the way.

“What happens when you stop a person on the street and say, ‘Can I make a portrait of you?’” asked Meehan, 53, in a Zoom meeting from Cape Cod, where she was on vacation. “What harm has been done by white people representing the world? How do I account for my own subjectivities?”

“Witness” is another kind of portrait. Pitts died in 2018 at 85, leaving behind a house full of objects and ephemera. Meehan and Pitts-Wiley portray her through her belongings, from church hats to sewing patterns. Pitts saved thousands of newspaper clippings recording Black people’s triumphs, assembled here into a wall dotted with photos of her handwritten annotations.

Newspaper clippings are part of the installation “Annye Raye Pitts: Witness” at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“She’s bearing witness to the magnificence of Black people,” said Meehan, “and the drumbeat of oppression that’s behind that narrative.”

Meehan’s portrait of Pitts hangs as a giant banner. Across the gallery is Pitts-Wiley’s portrait of Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley, his mother and Pitts’s daughter; behind it are family snapshots.

Advertisement

After his grandmother died, Pitts-Wiley, 36, approached Meehan and asked her to mentor him as a photographer. She agreed. They rented a studio together to sort through what Pitts had left behind.

Their question: What story, what lesson, could be found in the belongings? Meehan took the lead. It was a lot of material to tackle.

Annye Raye Pitts died in 2018 at 85, leaving behind a house full of objects and ephemera. Photographers Mary Beth Meehan and Jonathan Pitts-Wiley portrayed her through her belongings, displayed at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“There were times when Mary Beth was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.’ I said, ‘You’re going to be fine,’” Pitts-Wiley recalled over Zoom. “I know this is going to come together. That’s decades in theater.”

Meehan felt guided. “At every moment a door opened,” she said.

The landlord of their new studio turned out to be Pitts-Wiley’s old scoutmaster. Then Meehan’s business card popped up among Pitts’s things. The news clippings included photographs Meehan had taken in the 1990s for the Providence Journal.

“I would go in there and say, ‘All right, old lady. What do you want me to know today?’” Meehan said.

She was in constant touch with Pitts-Wiley. One day he came to the studio when Meehan was shooting Pitts’s church hats — there were more than 100 of them.

Annye Raye Pitts, the subject of "Witness" at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, had over 100 church hats, some of which are displayed here. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“He said, ‘OK, the hats and the shoes are like the armor,’” recalled Meehan. “‘They’re like what she’s moving through the world in. But what’s in her interior life?’”

“It’s fascinating, the depth of the life they became aware of through the details,” said Barnaby Evans, WaterFire Arts Center’s executive artistic director. “They had this physical evidence, and each piece of it has its own story.”

Advertisement

“My grandmother was a documentarian. She was an archivist. She was a historian,” said Pitts-Wiley. “So often we do not assign those terms to average people, Black people, Black women.”

She was also a woman of mettle.

“She knew who she was from a divine point of view at the same time that she was walking a path of a really racist America,” said Meehan.

The collaboration between Meehan and Pitts-Wiley, always fertile, traversed delicate territory. Pitts-Wiley, representing his family, wondered if his grandmother would want to go on the record with what her notes and possessions had to say. But the family trusted Meehan — because Pitts had trusted Meehan.

“My grandmother had people that she felt a need to take care of and to guide and to mentor,” Pitts-Wiley said. “It was important to allow that mentorship to continue.”

Then there was the issue of race. Black people wondered why a white person was curating and photographing Pitts’s belongings. White people advised Meehan to put her voice alongside Pitts’s.

“I never had a question of whether it was going to be done with the right intent or respectfully,” said Pitts-Wiley.

“Witness” is just the first phase of the Anne Raye Pitts project. Meehan treasures what she’s learning working with Pitts-Wiley.

“It’s been a privilege for me, being put through this process of figuring out how to be of use in the world, how not to center yourself, how to learn how much you don’t know,” she said, “without that being a burden to your Black partner.”

Advertisement

Pitts-Wiley cherishes what he’s learning about his grandmother.

“There are definitely times Mary Beth will tell me something, and I’m like, ‘I never knew that.’ But these are things my grandmother shared with her friend,” he said. “And so my grandmother is still telling me, because she trusted her friend, and her friend is telling me.”

ANNYE RAYE PITTS: WITNESS

At WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence, through Aug. 22. 401-273-1155, www.waterfire.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.