Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 8

2. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

5. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

6. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

7. The Cellist Daniel Silva Harper

8. Once There Were Wolves Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

9. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

10. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker Penguin Press

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. American Marxism Mark R. Levin Threshold Editions

5. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

7. Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman Harper

8. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

9. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

10. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door Ben Macintyre Crown

4. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

7. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) One World

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 8. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.