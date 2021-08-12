‘Miss Black America’ spotlights everyday heroines

The 1968 inaugural Miss Black America pageant celebrated Black women and protested the Miss America Pageant, which had actively barred Black contestants until 1940. The winner that year, Saundra Williams, told the New York Times, “Miss America does not represent us because there has never been a black girl in the pageant.” Jenkins takes inspiration from the pageant and Curtis Mayfield’s bittersweet 1970 anthem of the same name. The show is a tribute to Jenkins’s maternal grandmother, Catherine Harris, who died in July.

Lavaughan Jenkins applies paint so thickly it looks like cake frosting. In “Miss Black America,” his show at Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, it’s as if oil paint is the very stuff of life, the primordial mud from which we all spring. He shapes his paintings and sculptures with a palette knife, brushes, and his fingers to portray Black figures, mostly Black women wearing couture gowns.

In these riotous, bold paintings, women in evening gowns pause on stages, ready to strut down the catwalk. Jenkins’s backdrops, patterns inspired by Gucci, Valentino, and more, are mixed and mismatched to startle. A woman in silver poses before jarring checks and plaid from Comme des Garçons in “(Don’t worry) if there is a hell below, we’re all going to go.”

"(Don't worry) if there is a hell below, we’re all going to go" by Lavaughan Jenkins. Courtesy of Abigail Ogilvy Gallery

These regal, commanding women have no facial features. They represent unseen women: everyday heroines who hold their families and communities together, women who stand up and fight, and also the women slain by police and memorialized by #SayHerName.

In “Hold us together (cotton field),” the central figure, wearing a sunny orange gown and a big halo of an afro, stands in a cotton field. Her raised arm brings to mind both the Statue of Liberty and the Black Power salute. Jenkins draws a line connecting cotton, the origin material of an American economy built on slave labor, to the textile and fashion industries, culminating in the woman on the runway.

The artist pulls his couture motif further into three dimensions with several wall sculptures. In each, a shelf becomes the runway. It’s a cluttered composition. Figures sitting on the edge crowd the showcased woman. However, his dynamic freestanding sculptures such as “blue sky” — with layered, petal-like paint strokes — share the gravity and dynamism of the paintings.

And the joy. These works sing with color and gesture. Mayfield’s rhythm and blues are in their DNA. They know where Miss Black America has been, and they know what she can do.

LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: MISS BLACK AMERICA

