At the movies, night time is the right time

There’s mystery in the night, an almost tactile sense that what is fixed and stable during the daytime is suddenly up for grabs. Addressing the Spirit of Night in his poem “To Night,” Shelley captured its power: ”Thou wovest dreams of joy and fear/Which make thee terrible and dear. . .”

Small wonder that so many filmmakers, who after all double as dream-makers, have made their own journeys into the night. Few themes have been more prevalent, a century-long exploration reflected in countless movie titles that now include “The Night House.’’ Opening Aug. 20, it stars Rebecca Hall as a widow who begins to unearth her late husband’s troubling secrets.

Advertisement

In the movies, night is not just an interval of time spanning dusk to dawn but a shadow world unto itself, where the stakes are often high and the atmospheric conditions unpredictable. When entering that world, it’s generally best to heed Betty Davis’s famous directive in “All About Eve”: ”Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in "It Happened One Night." Sony Pictures

Night is the place where rakish reporter Clark Gable and runaway heiress Claudette Colbert banter and bicker their way to true love in Frank Capra’s “It Happened One Night” (1934) on a bus journey from Miami to New York, sharing a motel room divided by a blanket and bunking outdoors on bales of hay. Night is where Giulietta Masina dances an ecstatic, defiant mambo in the middle of a Rome street as music pours out of a nearby Fiat in Fellini’s “Nights of Cabiria” (1957).

From left: Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge in "One Night in Miami." Courtesy of Amazon Studios

It’s where Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown contemplate the roles that racial justice and history need them to play in “One Night in Miami” (2020). Where Brooklyn boy John Travolta dreams big dreams of Manhattan glory in “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) as he cuts loose on a glittering disco floor. Where Sidney Poitier combats the forces of small-town Southern racism as he steadily pursues a murderer in “In the Heat of the Night” (1967). Where the Marx Brothers merrily slip a whoopee cushion under the seat of high culture at a performance of “Il Trovatore” in “A Night at the Opera” (1935).

Advertisement

Karen Lynn Gorney and John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever." Associated Press

Of course night in the movies is also frequently the home address of flat-out dread, where, say, Robert Mitchum plots his next move as a Bible-spouting serial killer on the trail of a cache of money in “The Night of the Hunter” (1955); or “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) delivers on the gruesome promise of its title.

Robert Mitchum in "Night of the Hunter." Criterion Collection

No matter what is happening onscreen, the experience of moviegoing has a nocturnal flavor: We watch films in the dark. And nothing evokes — or provokes — feelings of loneliness quite like immersion in the dark. “It’s a lonely old night, isn’t it?” Brandon de Wilde says to Paul Newman in “Hud.” Replies Newman: “Ain’t they all?”

Patricia Neal and Paul Newman in "Hud." Paramount Pictures

Night-saturated settings are catnip to cinematographers and directors (one even has the word as part of his name, M. Night Shyamalan), who use them to telegraph a character’s interior struggles, drawing on the truth of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous observation that “In a real dark night of the soul it is always three o’clock in the morning, day after day.”

Chico and Groucho Marx rip up a contract in the famous "Sanity Clause" scene from "A Night at the Opera."

But nighttime also offers the freedom to try on a new and possibly truer self, albeit with consequences that will inevitably spill into the daytime. In Fritz Lang’s “Clash by Night” (1952), a cigarette-smoking Barbara Stanwyck, with her infant daughter in a crib behind her, stands in a darkened room late one night gazing out a window at waves crashing violently against the rocks. She is pondering whether to act on her attraction to her husband’s volatile friend, played by Robert Ryan (who else?) — and what it will cost her if she does.

Advertisement

As both milieu and mood, night has always been a central element of film noir. The moral murkiness of the wee hours suffuses the likes of “They Drive by Night” (1940), “They Live by Night” (1948), “Night and the City” (1950, 1992), and the noir classic whose title signifies that longest-lasting of all nights: “The Big Sleep” (1946).

For the compromised anti-heroes of those films and of neo-noirs like “Chinatown” (1974), “Night Moves” (1975), “Taxi Driver” (1976), and “Body Heat” (1981), much of what matters takes place after the sun goes down. What with all the danger, passion, discovery, suspense, violence, and revelation, everything but sleep seems to happen at night.

Dean Stockwell, Ralph Richardson, Jason Robards, and Katharine Hepburn in "Long Day's Journey Into Night." Republic Pictures/Getty Images

So tantalizingly laden with unknown possibility is the very word that HBO’s “The Night Of” (2016) didn’t even feel the need to complete the phrase, allowing viewers to fill in the blank. The great Sidney Lumet directed the 1962 film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s masterpiece, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” then, 3½ decades later, in 1996, helmed the crime drama “Night Falls on Manhattan.”

Advertisement

The sheer ambiance of night is equally effective in romantic dramas. It has a way of dissolving inhibitions and speeding up intimacy, serving as the visual correlative to those bursting-into-song moments in musicals where relationships suddenly take a quantum leap. When a movie is titled “Nights in Rodanthe” (2008), you know it won’t take all that many nights before Diane Lane and Richard Gere fall in love, with an assist from a late-night hurricane that forces them to work together.

Minnie Driver and Stanley Tucci in "Big Night." HANDOUT PHOTO

So pervasive are nocturnal film titles that you and your significant other could practically use them to map out your social calendar, making weekend plans for a “Date Night” (2010) that you both hope will be a “Big Night” (1996) and “A Night to Remember” (1958) — the good kind, that is, not the cataclysmic kind — heading “Uptown Saturday Night” (1974) for “A Night at the Roxbury” (1998), where you’ll exchange “Smiles of a Summer Night” (1955) while you listen to “A Little Night Music” (1977).

The thing to remember is that “History Is Made at Night’’ (1937). Well, movie history certainly is.





NIGHT AFTER NIGHT

You want more “night’' movie titles? Here are more — a lot more.

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon in "A Hard Day's Night." Miramax Films

“Night Must Fall” (1937)

“Night Train to Munich” (1940)

“Vigil in the Night” (1940)

“Dead of Night” (1945)

“Night and Day” (1946)

“A Night in Casablanca” (1946)

“Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” (1960)

“A Hard Day’s Night” (1964)

“The Night of the Iguana” (1964)

Advertisement

“Day for Night” (1973)

“The Night Porter” (1974)

“Prom Night” (1980 and 2008)

“All Night Long” (1981)

“Still of the Night” (1982)

“Night Shift” (1982)

“White Nights” (1985)

“Into the Night’' (1985)

Emily Montague and Colin Farrell in 2011's "Fright Night." Lorey Sebastian/Walt Disney Pictures

“Fright Night” (1985, 2011)

“‘night, Mother” (1986)

“About Last Night” (1986 and 2014)

“Mr. Saturday Night” (1992)

“Color of Night” (1994)

“Mother Night” (1996)

“Twelfth Night” (1996)

John C. Reilly, left, and Mark Wahlberg in "Boogie Nights." G. Lefkowitz/New Line Cinema

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

“Good Night and Good Luck” (2005)

“Night at the Museum” (2006)

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006)

“We Own the Night” (2007)

“Live by Night” (2016)

“Our Souls at Night” (2017)

“The Vast of Night” (2019)

Jake Horowitz and Sierra McCormick in "The Vast of Night." Amazon Studios via AP





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.