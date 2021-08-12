Plenty of pain, but no gain

For the bereaved, Denial, along with its Five Stages costars Anger, Bargaining, and Depression, are a lot more tempting options, options that TV writers are connecting to these days. Dodging grief is a foundation for so much fine storytelling, a deep theme on top of which comedies, dramas, and the hybrids are built. It can be the focus of a series — like, say, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” whose heroine has shut down her emotions in an effort to not feel the horror, guilt, and sorrow of her son’s suicide. And it can be a show’s hidden story line, its cloaked prime mover, as it is on Netflix’s more lighthearted “Never Have I Ever,” which follows teenager Devi acting out grief about her father’s death in her social life. The pain will go away, she thinks, if she can ignore it.

Right. Grief is not an emotion most people tend to pursue. It can bring you close to the one who has died, as memories wash over you — but it’s a painful intimacy, as you feel the power and scope of your loss. To grieve, in whatever unique way you may do that, is to begin to face the unhappy fact, to fully acknowledge the absence, to loosen the brave front and let go. To grieve is also to imagine the darkness awaiting us all, to perform the doomscroll to end all doomscrolls.

In "Mare of Easttown," Kate Winslet is a police detective who struggles to reckon with her son's suicide. Michele K. Short/HBO

With Mare, played by a plained-up Kate Winslet, you can easily see that she’s closed for business, simply going through the motions of her detective job and her parenting obligations. Yes, the show is a whodunit, as she tries to solve missing-teen cases — but it’s primarily a come-out-of-it, as we watch her gradually begin to negotiate her immeasurable sadness. “Forgetting,” which is what Mare is trying to do, never works. The crimes involving lost children in “Mare” are, in some ways, symbols of what she needs to face and solve within herself. She can’t move forward, the story is saying, until she reckons with her loss, and starts to forgive herself, and starts to forgive her son. The last scene in the miniseries has her finally willing to ascend the attic stairs, to be in the place where young Kevin died, to take those first steps out of self-suppression.

AMC’s “The Beast Must Die,” like “Mare,” is a genre take on unaddressed grief. In the excellent six-part thriller, Cush Jumbo’s Frances is, like Mare, fighting against one of the hardest realities a parent can experience. Her boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident, and she tracks down a man she believes was the driver (a creepy Jared Harris) and moves into his house under false pretenses. For Frances, the ravenous hunger for revenge is a kind of postponement of grief, a way to somehow try to fix her broken heart. Meanwhile, a detective on the case — Billy Howle’s Nigel — is also fending off his heartache after witnessing the violent murder of a colleague, resulting in PTSD-based panic attacks. In the end, which I will not spoil, their respective fights merge in a poetic fashion that exposes some of the problems with trying to cheat the process.

One of the pieces of wisdom at the heart of these shows is that there is no “normal” time frame for grief. The characters address it when they’re ready to, once they begin to see that their other tactics, most notably ignoring the agony, are useless. It can take decades, which Natasha Lyonne makes clear in her remarkable “Russian Doll” on Netflix. Through a supernatural glitch that forces her to repeatedly die and be reborn, Lyonne’s Nadia finally sees how she has always used cynicism to block out her mother’s death. She has become a kind of Borscht Belt nihilist, hyper-aware that everything ends, unable to attach for fear of loss. But she is ready, at last, to revisit her childhood and sincerely feel the tragedy rather than mock it into latency. Like the grieving heroine in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” on Amazon, Nadia ultimately stops using humor to deflect what matters most.

Uzo Aduba as the therapist Brooke in "In Treatment." Suzanne Tenner/HBO via AP

Attending to grief is the dominant theme in the above shows, but it can also serve as a critical subplot, as one transformation among many. In HBO’s “In Treatment,” Uzo Aduba’s Brooke, a therapist, is sitting on a tinderbox of difficult emotions in the aftermath of the death of her architect father, the guy who once forced her to give up a child for adoption. She shows up to help her clients, whose stories are essential to the show, but, alas, not herself. And in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which premieres this Wednesday, a family — Napoleon (Michael Shannon), Heather (Asher Keddie), and their daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten) — have created a codependent system by which to run from the difficulty of an important death. It’s the collusion method of avoidance.

Like all of these characters, they are on the lam, fugitives from the inevitable facts of life. Just as you can’t thwart death, it turns out, you also can’t thwart grief.

