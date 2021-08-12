She loves books in translation, and booksellers’ recommendations

In Katie Kitamura’s new novel, “ Intimacies ,” an interpreter escapes her life in New York City by taking a job at the International Court in The Hague where she is assigned to translate for a war criminal. This is Kitamura’s fourth novel, following her best-selling novel, “ A Separation .” She teaches at New York University and lives in Brooklyn with her husband, the novelist Hari Kunzru, and their children.

Katie Kitamura is an American novelist, journalist, and art critic. She is currently an Honorary Research Fellow at the London Consortium.

KITAMURA: “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta, which is about a woman in her 50s who in the wake of the 2016 election suddenly decides to leave her family. It’s got this current of rage to it that is fun. I also just bought Joan Silber’s “Secrets of Happiness,” which was recommended to me by a bookseller at Parnassus Books, Ann Patchett’s bookstore in Nashville.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are some of your favorite bookstores?

KITAMURA: There are many that are important because the booksellers are tastemakers I rely on. The owner of Point Reyes Books in California has phenomenal taste. The owner of The Elliot Bay Book Company in Seattle is another like that. Years ago he recommended Javier Marías’s “A Heart So White.” I fell in love with Marías’s writing. Recommending books is a funny business. I feel anxious if someone doesn’t like a book I love. But I also love a book that I don’t expect to like but it takes me by surprise.

BOOKS: What’s the last book you didn’t expect to like and loved?

KITAMURA: Adalbert Stifter’s novella, “Rock Crystal.” It’s canonical in German language countries but not known here. It is about two children lost in a snowstorm. It creates this incredible sense of dread without relying on plot mechanics. Anna Kavan’s “Ice” is a novel I heard so much about but had trouble entering into yet parts of it stuck in my head. That’s a mark of a good book.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you read mostly fiction?

KITAMURA: More than I would like. I did a PhD in literature so I’m always interested in the books that influence a writer, so one book leads me to another. For example, I was enjoying the Austrian writer Elfriede Jelinek, who was influenced by Ingeborg Bachmann, who was in a long relationship with Paul Celan.

BOOKS: Do you make a point of reading works in translation?

KITAMURA: The majority of what I read is in translation. I will track down certain translators I trust. Michael Hofmann is one. Jennifer Croft and Frank Wynne are others. If I see their names on a book I’ll buy it.

BOOKS: When did you start reading so much in translation?

KITAMURA: I have for most of my adult life. I grew up in a Japanese language household. There was a different canon in our household. I always knew that there was a lot more out there than what was taught in schools

BOOKS: Were the books in your house in Japanese?

KITAMURA: They were in English. My parents didn’t know what was age-appropriate so they would give me very difficult works because they’d heard of them. There was no sense that you couldn’t read Kafka because you were little. That really shaped how I read. I like reading books that are maybe too difficult. Mathias Énard’s work was a challenge but I think if I get 60 percent of a great novel that is better than getting 100 of a mediocre novel.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are your reading habits?

KITAMURA: I tend to finish everything I start. I read on paper. I love books as material objects. I’ll carry a paperback in my purse because I worry a hardback will get damaged. New Directions did a series of books you can easily slip in your pockets, such as Yoko Tawada’s “The Bridegroom Was a Dog.”

BOOKS: Do you read to your children?

KITAMURA: They read on their own now. I have strong memories of reading as a child and it was such a force of comfort. I am happy for them to have that. But I still crawl into bed with them while we each read our own books.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.