Virtual author readings for Aug. 15 - 21

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Robert Liu-Trujillo (”Alejandria Fights Back! / ¡La Lucha de Alejandria!”) is in conversation with Mike Leyba at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Tori Bovalino (”The Devil Makes Three”), Courtney Gould (”The Dead and the Dark”), and Sam Schill (”Swallow”) are in conversation with Allison Saft at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gary Goldstein (”The Last Birthday Party”) is in conversation with Susan Walter at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Skip Finley (”Whaling Captains of Color: America’s First Meritocracy”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop at Barnstable’s Olde Colonial Courthouse (tickets are $10 for members of Tales of Cape Cod and $15 for non-members).
TUESDAY
Michelle Bowdler (“Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto”) is in conversation with Anita F. Hill at 12 p.m. at Brandeis University . . . Scott Borchert (“Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America”) is in conversation with Rhonda McClure at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Darrel J. McLeod (”Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity”) is in conversation with Billy-Ray Belcourt at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rachael Cerrotti (”We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory & Migration”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Rosner at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Amber McBride (”Me (Moth)”) is in conversation with with Jason Reynolds at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Michelle Gable (”The Bookseller’s Secret: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and WWII”) is in conversation with Kristina McMorris at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY
James Whiteside (”Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet”) is in conversation with Anita Elberse at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rebecca Pacheco (”Still Life: The Myths and Magic of Mindful Living”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mary Dixie Carter (”The Photographer”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Eyal Press (”Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America”) is in conversation with Kim Phillips-Fein at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Alyssa Cole (”When No One is Watching”) reads at 7 p.m. at GBH . . . Kate Elliott (”Unconquerable Sun”), Genevieve Gornichec (”The Witch’s Heart”), and J. S. Dewes (”The Exiled Fleet”) read at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Denny S. Bryce (”Wild Women and the Blues”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
SATURDAY
Martha Waters (”To Love and to Loathe”) and Manda Collins (”A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Mayhem”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
