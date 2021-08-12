Fidelity leads funding round that values Reddit at $10 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Reddit is raising a new round of funding that will value the social media business at $10 billion, the company said. It represents a significant increase from six months ago.

The new financing will bring in as much as $700 million in a round led by Fidelity Management, Reddit said in a statement. The company’s valuation was $6 billion in February.

If the deal were completed in full, it would bring Reddit’s total fundraising haul for the year to nearly $1 billion.