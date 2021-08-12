Incoming N.Y. Governor says she wants a mask mandate in schools

Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is meeting with the state health commissioner to discuss again requiring masks in schools as Covid-19 cases from the contagious delta variant continue to tick up.

“I believe that there will end up being mask mandates. I just don’t have the authority to do so at this point,” she said on Thursday during an interview with the Today Show.

Hochul, who is lieutenant governor, will take over as New York’s first female governor at the end of the month, following the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo over a sex-harassment scandal. Cuomo also faces possible criminal charges and potential impeachment proceedings, which the legislature hasn’t decided whether to drop in light of his decision this week to step down. Hochul, 62, will serve the remainder of Cuomo’s term through December 2022.